The Gran Añejo Old Fashioned Is Your Perfect Fall Cocktail

Forget about pumpkin spice everything this season and shake things up (or stir things up, in this case) with a cocktail perfect for the chillier months. Made with Don Q’s Gran Añejo rum, instead of the usual whiskey, this Old Fashioned recipe is one you’ll want to sip on as the leaves change colors, as you bake Thanksgiving pies, and probably long after that. Check out the recipe and video to learn how to make your new favorite fall staple.
Don Q Gran Añejo Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Don Q Gran Añejo rum
- 1 sugar cube or ½ tsp sugar
- 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 orange peel
- 1 maraschino cherry
Directions:
- Place the sugar cube or ½ tsp sugar in an old fashioned glass.
- Add 2 to 3 dashes of Angostura bitters.
- Muddle the mixture, then add ice.
- Pour in rum and stir.
- Garnish with orange peel and cherry.