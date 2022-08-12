How 200 Years of History Goes Into Making This One Bottle of Rum

When it comes to distilling a super-premium rum, it helps to follow traditions. Since the basics of growing sugarcane, distillation, and blending haven’t changed much in the last few centuries, there’s something to be said for doing things the old-fashioned way. And when it comes to rum history, few places are as notable as Venezuela’s Aragua Valley — a centrally located region where rum production dates back to the colonial era. To get a sense of what makes these traditions special, we talked to Nancy Duarte, the master blender at Santa Teresa, which has been producing rum from the same estancia in Aragua since 1796. The valley, she says, provides the ideal conditions for high-end rum production. Hot days and cool nights allow the rum to mature at the right pace, while the company’s single-estate process allows the master blenders to control every aspect of the rum’s production, since it grows its own sugar cane and sees it through every step of distillation at the same site. Consistency seems to be a theme at Santa Teresa. In 1826, a German merchant named Gustav Vollmer took over the plantation at Santa Teresa, and his descendants run the hacienda to this day. The fifth generation of Vollmers includes Alberto, the company’s current chairman and owner.

“The family has pushed our brand further,” Duarte says. “The fourth generation refined the solera method, which was traditionally used in Spanish sherry-making.” Solera refers to the oldest casks in a pyramid of rum casks (always placed at the bottom), as well as a method that involves taking a portion of the rum in younger, less-developed casks and adding them to older ones, allowing for a blending of flavors as they age. The family also pushed their roneros — blenders — to develop a line of super-premium rum in celebration of the company’s bicentennial. The result, unveiled in 1996, is Santa Teresa 1796, which blends rums that have been aged up to 35 years and then refines that flavor using the soleras. Needless to say, it was a major step forward for the artisanal rum world and got the brand a lot of attention.

Doing things the old fashioned way doesn’t mean the company isn't innovative. In 2003, a group of gang members broke into the Santa Teresa estate and ambushed a guard. Alberto Vollmer, along with his head of security, managed to corner the would-be thieves and gave them an unusual proposition: instead of reporting them to the police, he offered them a job instead. Seeing more upside in the dreamy world of rum production, they accepted. This was the start of Project Alcatraz. Santa Teresa has since recruited brand ambassadors and junior roneros from penitentiaries, gangs, and at-risk groups from across the country, and Duarte couldn’t be more proud. “It’s amazing to work with them to develop the sensory skills needed,” she says. “A few weeks ago, I visited some of the best bars in New York and there they were, working alongside big names in the cocktail industry.” The company has even started a rugby team to teach their Project Alcatraz recruits teamwork skills.

