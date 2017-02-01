The One Cocktail Worth Climbing a Canyon For

You might think of bartenders as a subterranean breed, rarely seeing the light of day, but Jeff Frieders thrives outdoors. Born on a California pear farm, he spent his summers in college giving wildlife tours of Alaska. Even before that he had begun rock climbing, a hobby he has continued for his entire life. Thrillist took him into the Santa Monica Mountains to show his skill, then he returned the favor by taking us foraging in the Angeles National Forest.

There, he picked his botanical of choice to complete his carefully crafted cocktail: white pine, which he explained “has a sweet citrus-y, lemon oil note that pairs well with the warmer, nutty, chocolate notes of Rémy Martin.”