The Long, Strange, Southern History of the Mint Julep

The mint julep: there’s a certain swagger involved in the order -- a certain Southern gravitas derived from the days that their legendary hospitality dictated the offering of elaborate cocktails like the julep to guests. Like all cocktails as old as this one is, its origins are muddled at best. Since its beginning, it has become more egalitarian, you don’t have to be sitting in a rocking chair with a flyswatter to enjoy one, for example. But you don’t become the official adult beverage of the fanciest day in sports by being any old cocktail: it takes a certain amount of confidence to order one. That’s why knowing some of the history (both factual and legendary) about the julep makes the whole Derby experience a little less imposing, whether or not you drink one on Derby Day or take your Kentucky bourbon on the rocks.