IPA Sucks: Experts Name the Most Over and Underrated Beer Styles

UNDERRATED: Pilsner

"Pilsners have gotten a bad rap thanks to American macro-lagers, many of which are associated with the style. Pilsners aren’t flavorless beers for college kids to chug. There are many amazing ones packed full of flavor that remain wonderfully drinkable. Town Hall Saaz Pils, Bent Paddle Venture Pils, Schell’s Pils, and many others are delicious drinking beers that showcase what a great pilsner can be. Give them a try."



Dave Thibodeau, Ska Brewing

Durango, CO

OVERRATED: No style

"I struggled with this one for a couple of reasons: there are certainly overrated beers within certain styles, but I think every style has its time and place. I’m sure everyone will say IPAs, but I can’t really go there because to this day when I can’t make a decision (a state I’m often in), I tend to default to IPAs. As annoying as some of the half-wits are with their charge for the newest, most ridiculous adjective-laden beers, many of these tend to be fantastic, and have helped cement American craft beers as the best and most diverse in the world."