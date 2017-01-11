The Most Popular Beer and Liquor for Every NFL Fanbase

Watching football and drinking go hand-in-hand like playing football and brain injuries. And during Superbowl Sunday, the pinnacle of NFL-watching debauchery, Americans will guzzle down more than 325 million gallons of beer, and we can only estimate that a good portion of these drinkers are knocking back some hard stuff, too.
Listed here are the most popular beer and liquor brands for every NFL fan base, as determined by extensive data collected by Nielsen (those guys who track television ratings, among other things) and BARTRENDr -- a social drinking app. Surprisingly, there's some major variety here, especially with liquor.
AFC NORTH
Pittsburgh Steelers
Beer: Guinness
Liquor: Jameson
Pittsburgh's Irish population clearly shines through here, and as they have a lot to celebrate (six rings!) we can only assume the spirits flow like the Monongahela River down at Heinz Field.
Cleveland Browns
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Bacardi
Everyone probably expects me to rip on how bad the Browns are, but I'm not going to that. Instead, let's focus on the fact that such a horrible, eternally doomed team -- that's most impressive highlight reel involves its (soon-to-be-ex) QB ripping shots in Vegas -- has a fan base that enjoys a respectable liquor, instead of opting for cheap stuff. At least they have LeBron? For now...
Baltimore Ravens
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Svedka
Surprisingly, Natty Boh -- Baltimore's most famous export outside The Wire lost out to national favorite, Bud Light. Oh well. When it comes to the Ravens any news is good news as long as someone isn't murdered.
Cincinnati Bengals
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Hennessy
After being bounced from the first round of the playoffs 40 years in a row, and having to deal with this dude for a decade, Cinci needs something strong to get through the season.
AFC SOUTH
Indianapolis Colts
Beer: Pabst Blue Ribbon
Liquor: Jameson
Aside from falling ass-backwards into two of the best QB's of this generation, Colt's fans are especially apt at knocking back PBRs. Though they probably do it unironically, unlike your favorite hipster.
Houston Texans
Beer: Coors Light
Liquor: Jim Beam
Because Arian Foster has ruined my fantasy team three years in a row, I try not to acknowledge that Texans even exist. (It's not hard).
Jacksonville Jaguars
Beer: Pabst Blue Ribbon
Liquor: Jack Daniels
The combination of living in Florida and rooting for the Jaguars -- who are continually battling the Browns for the title of "The Charlie Brown of Football" with Cleveland -- probably lends itself to a solid buzz throughout the season. A reliance on PBR and JD should help that.
Tennessee Titans
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Jack Daniels
Of course Titans fans go for their hometown spirit in Jack Daniels. After all, they aren't going to find any pride rooting for their football team, so they might as well support local businesses.
AFC EAST
Miami Dolphins
Beer: Corona
Liquor: Grey Goose
Miami is known as a tropical party paradise -- and the city's inhabitants drink choices reflect that. Just keep any and all booze away from Ndamukong Suh, unless you want the entire city to be cleat-stomped.
New York Jets
Beer: Blue Moon
Liquor: Hennessy
NYC's B-squad (who play in NJ, anyway) keep it classy with Blue Moon -- but obviously keep it dirty as ever on the football field. Fun Fact: Joe Namath's favorite drink is anything.
New England Patriots
Beer: Budweiser
Liquor: Patron
Pats fans buck the trend by preferring Budweiser to Bud Light for beer. Which is weird, because their footballs always seem a little lighter than the rest of the league... (c'mon, that was a layup).
Buffalo Bills
Beer: Miller Light
Liquor: Hennessy
Just going to leave this right here.
AFC West
Oakland Raiders
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Captain Morgan
I feel like Captain Morgan is more of a Buccaneer...
San Diego Chargers
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Captain Morgan
The San Diego Super-Chargers avoided relocation to LA -- for this year at least -- which is a good thing for this list, because wheat grass shots aren't technically a type of alcohol.
Denver Broncos
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Bacardi
This can't be right, because Peyton Manning's face looks like he just took a shot of whisky ALL THE TIME.
Kansas City Chiefs
Beer: Budweiser
Liquor: Hennessy
In case you didn't know, Andy Reid's drink of choice is a melted stick of butter with a splash of Rumchata.
NFC NORTH
Green Bay Packers
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Captain Morgan
It's cold up there in Wisconsin (plus murders) so cheeseheads have every excuse to get Discount-Double-Intoxicated.
Chicago Bears
Beer: Coors/Guinness
Liquor: Evan Williams
Da Bears can't decide which beer they like best. That's OK. Let them have something.
Detroit Lions
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Jim Beam
With Barry Sanders and now Calvin Johnson retiring unusually early, right in their prime -- it makes you wonder, what's so bad about Detroit, anyway? At least they have a lot of Bud and Jim...
Minnesota Vikings
Beer: Budweiser
Liquor: Fireball
They must take the name "Fireball" literally, hoping it can help with this.
NFC South
Carolina Panthers
Beer: Heineken
Liquor: Jack Daniels
Here I was, thinking all they liked down there was dabbing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Beer: Budweiser
Liquor: Hennessy
Seriously? No Captain Morgan?
Atlanta Falcons
Beer: Corona
Liquor: Jack Daniels
Wait, the Falcons have a fan base? I thought Georgians were too busy screaming about da dawgs.
New Orleans Saints
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Crown Royal
Crown Royal just looks like it belongs on the streets of N.O. And, Saints fans can put the luxurious purple felt bag on their heads when the Saints start sucking again -- as is tradition.
NFC EAST
New York Giants
Beer: Blue Moon
Liquor: Ketel 1
As I die hard Big Blue fan, I can say this is a little inaccurate. We will take alcohol of literally any kind at this point (see: every loss we've had this season).
Dallas Cowboys
Beer: Corona
Liquor: Jack Daniels
"America's Team" prefers Mexico's beer? Makes sense. To be fair, Corona is delicious. But the Cowboys are still trash.
Washington Redskins
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Patron
Offensive name, nice choice of booze though.
Philadelphia Eagles
Beer: Yuengling
Liquor: Fireball
You would think Philly fans would need something a little stronger than Fireball to live through every season knowing they've never won a Superbowl and PROBABLY NEVER WILL.
NFC WEST
Seattle Seahawks
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Patron
It looks as though the self-proclaimed "loudest stadium in the league" has some adequate liquid lubrication. Still doesn't explain why Russell Wilson is such a dork.
Arizona Cardinals
Beer: Blue Moon
Liquor: Evan Williams
If there are two drinks that perfectly encapsulate living in AZ, they are Blue Moon and Evan Williams. If you are wondering what I'm talking about, visit Arizona.
San Francisco 49ers
Beer: Blue Moon
Liquor: Jack Daniels
The Niners haven't struck Superbowl gold in a while now... so double fisting both while trying to forget your QB is Colin Kaepernick isn't a bad look. Just remember: at one point you had Steve Young AND Joe Montana on your team...at the same time.
St. Louis (now LA!) Rams
Beer: Bud Light
Liquor: Fireball
I feel like this is a little unfair, as from now on, the Ram's fan base will be in Los Angeles. So next year, it will probably read:
Beer: No thanks, I'm on a diet
Liquor: One low-cal vodka with a splash of water served by an out of work actor and you better have it fast Linda or I will toss your ass out of this agency before you can say Screen Actor's Guild Awards. Oh, and you'll never work in this town again.
