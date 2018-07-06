As the season heats up, we’re always looking for ways to cool down -- be it a pool, air-conditioned movie theater, or escaping to the mountains. But our new favorite way to beat the heat is Dos Equis’ Frozen Dos-A-Rita®, a tasty blended combination of tequila, lime, and agave (with the option of chili tincture if you’re looking for some spice) topped with… what else? A chilled Dos Equis® lager. Salt the rim and start feeling refreshed. You’ll be enjoying this cocktail all season long.
Sponsored
This Dos Equis Cocktail Will Become Your Summer Staple
By Thrillist Published On 07/06/2018