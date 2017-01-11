The Only Beer Bucket List That Matters

Everybody loves a good bucket list (except film critics, who hated that whimsical Morgan Freeman vehicle). But the thing is, bucket lists are always so ambitious. Climb to the top of this. Read that. Make amends with so-and-so illegitimate child you didn't know you had. They're exhausting.

The same goes for beer bucket lists. There's always some schmo (sometimes it's me!) suggesting you travel the globe, searching for rare and delicious beers. If you're into that, by all means: I'm sure you and Jack Nicholson will have a great time, and that neither of you will die at the end (spoiler alert!). But this isn't one of those lists. This is the bucket list for the beer lovers who don't want to put a ton of effort into trivial life goals. It's short and imperfect and easy, because enjoying beer should never be difficult.