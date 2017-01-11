One Bartender's Tale of Your Awkward Tinder Dates

In the era of swipe right/swipe left, the frequency in which your friendly waiter or bartender unwittingly finds themselves the mediator of a disappointing date secured through an app has reached unprecedented levels. And as a bartender/owner in NYC, exponentially more people on dates in my bar means I have exponentially more stories about people on dates in my bar, and a front-row seat to the changing dating world.

There's the woman who has repeatedly chased me down to pay for dinner before her date has the chance to because she thinks "it’ll impress him and make me look spontaneous." And there's the guy who will ask me to describe the same bottle of wine he's ordered a dozen and a half times so he can drop a travel anecdote that makes him look wine educated and worldly. But these are only two examples in a sea of characters.