The Crucial Steps to Making the Perfect Caipirinha

The caipirinha has just three main ingredients, yet it gets offensively mis-made behind bars around the world. An authentic caipirinha starts with cachaça, a spirit distilled from fermented sugar cane juice and consumed in staggering quantities by Brazilians each year. The word caipirinha means “little country drink” in Portuguese and it’s widely believed the drink was created by workers on Brazil’s sugar cane plantations who were looking for a more pleasant way to drink the potent spirit. But no matter how you shake it (or rather, muddle), it's a delicious drink that everyone should know how to make. Here, some of Brazil’s top mixologists and cachaça connoisseurs share their secrets for making an authentic caipirinha, so you have no excuse to drink (or serve) anything else when watching this summer’s Olympic Games.