Why Pappy Van Winkle Is So Damn Expensive

So someone is making money off Pappy, even if it’s not by the truckload. And although the distillery won’t release its production numbers, Buffalo Trace admitted that production levels for 2015 were lower than usual -- including nearly half as much of the 20- and 23-years as in 2014. That means that unlike most liquor, stores get allocations by the bottle, not the case.

Granted, a bit of bourbon -- known as the angel’s share -- evaporates from every barrel of bourbon while it’s aging, but that certainly can’t account for such low levels. But whether the loss in production is going to cherubs or thieves the company won’t say. Pappy has been associated with multiple bourbon heists over the years, a big one of which occurred in 2013 when over 200 bottles went missing from the Buffalo Trace Distillery. The case was finally cracked last year but to date there’s no indication that all the bottles will ever be recovered. Those that have been though, have been ordered destroyed. As to whether or not the loss of 20-year-old bourbon affected Pappy allocations, Van Winkle can’t comment, saying only “it’s an ongoing investigation.”