This Smirnoff Ice Court Jester Cocktail Will Make You Smile

When the summer heat drags you down, turn to the Smirnoff Ice Court Jester, a cocktail with ingredients so bold they’ll liven you right up. This pink drink is a mix of Smirnoff Ice Raspberry, Smirnoff Ice Vodka, raspberries, and lime. But we can’t forget the real hero: cilantro lime cordial. The fresh herb (often used to open up seasonal dishes like ceviche, salsa, and guacamole) makes the Court Jester a season staple. Recipe by Lucinda Sterling.
Court Jester
Ingredients:
- 1oz cilantro lime cordial (chopped cilantro + sugar -- add to boiling water and stir)
- 1oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
- 3oz Smirnoff Ice Raspberry
- Serve with ice in a Collins glass
- Garnish with 2 raspberries and a lime wedge
Directions:1) Finely chop 1 cup of fresh cilantro leaves
2) Use "rich" simple syrup (2:1 sugar:water) for the lime-cilantro cordial
3) Using a measuring cup, add 2 cups of superfine sugar to an empty pitcher or large bowl
4) Using the same measuring cup, add 1 cup of warm water to the sugar in the pitcher or bowl
5) Stir the sugar and water until the sugar has completely dissolved. The yield will be a little under 2 cups, and the liquid will be very viscous.
6) Add the chopped cilantro to the liquid and stir until mixed in. Add 1 cup of fresh squeezed and strained lime juice, mixing thoroughly. Place in a covered container and refrigerate until cool. Keep refrigerated at all times until ready to use.
7) When ready to use, add 1oz of the cordial to cubed or cracked ice in a 12oz Sangria-type glass
8) Pour in 1oz Smirnoff No. 21 vodka
9) Pour 3oz Smirnoff Ice Raspberry
10) Garnish with a lime wedge, fresh cilantro sprig, and raspberries on cocktail pick
