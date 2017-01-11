America's Top Bartenders Name the Worst Drinks They've Ever Made

Andrew Abrahamson, general manager, Seven Grand

Los Angeles, CA

"I'll have to pull from the Dark Ages for this one. It was a delightful blend of vodka, frozen purees, sour mix, with an elegant Bic pen-long stick of rock candy for garnish, for that special touch. Sugar, on sugar, on sugar..."



Ezra Star, general manager, Drink

Boston, MA

"A few years ago, an eccentric regular challenged me to make him the most disgusting drink possible. He said it was something but few bartenders are able to achieve. A coworker and I came up with a cocktail that was equal parts creme de menthe, Ristretto coffee liqueur, and Gran Classico, with muddled onions, Tabasco, and a nutmeg rinse. Thinking about it still grosses me out... and he has actually re-ordered it."