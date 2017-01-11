Introducing: The World's First Bathtub Gin Calendar

Evans Horn

The bartender: "I moved out here with the goal of learning how to bartend, and I have been in San Francisco for just over 10 years now. I've had the pleasure of meeting and working for/with some of the best, including two other bartenders that are included in the SF Zephyr Gin group. I enjoy working behind the bar in San Francisco because I don't know any other city or job that can connect you with so many awesome people on both sides of the bar, both guests and bartenders."

The cocktail: "I made a simple variation of a Corpse Reviver #2. The main difference is I used sambuca instead of absinthe because of the elderberry in the Zephyr Gin, and in going with the more Italian theme, I used Carpano Bianco instead of Lillet. I like the bright citrus of the Carpano and I think it is a little less sweet than the Lillet. The name comes from an old western movie that I saw with my father when I was younger, and I think the finished cocktail accomplished what the original recipe was intended for... it's a bright hair of the dog that refreshes your spirit."