There's No Such Thing as a 'Chick Drink'

The other night, I kid you not, I had some guy at my bar ask me which of our drinks was the manliest. You may think he was an outlier, but one of the most ubiquitous, if not idiotic, ideas prevalent in bars these days is that pink drinks, straight whiskey, stemmed glassware, and the like all say something about the drinker's gender.

As a bartender with well over a decade of experience, there's a lot I can tell you about your drink. If you'd like, we can have a conversation about the ingredients, what they are, and how or why they were used. We can go into the history of a classic cocktail or talk about what inspired a modern recipe. We can even talk about the distillery that produced the base spirit, what makes it unique, and why it was chosen. But there's one thing I absolutely will never be able to tell you about your drink: