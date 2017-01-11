30 Things No One Over 30 Should Do in a Bar

Ask if they can change the game to Longmire

Yes, the reviews in TV Guide are great and all, but the kids these days just don't get the slow-paced nuances. Wait until you're home to watch it after that nice neighbor kid shows you how to work the TV.

Crop dust

Just own it. Most of the millennials in the place don't drink Metamucil, so you can't pass your fiber farts off on them anyway. So just let 'er rip and enjoy the extra room around you.

Challenge strangers to a drinking contest

Unless you meet Marion Ravenwood, who clearly has a thing for older dudes and will also drink you under the table. But she'll also help you find the Ark, so…

Fall asleep

Keep your eyes open at all times, gramps, because watching you nod off at 6pm in a booth is making everyone feel like they're drinking in a nursing home. You can fall asleep later during Longmire.