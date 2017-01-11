Things No Self-Respecting Adult Should Do at the Bar

I'm often the worst person at the bar: I'm only referred to as "sir," when it's immediately followed by "you're making a scene." There's a period bar in Old San Antonio with my Polaroid on the wall that reads: "Wanted: Preferably Dead." My mom gave birth to me in Chili's Grill & Bar and now we both have lifetime bans -- and it's a damn shame because I really like half-priced apps.

That's why you should listen to me. And remember, we all suck sometimes, but what's important, is making sure at least one person around you sucks slightly more. These rules -- nay, guidelines -- should help you do just that. Print them out and staple them to your wingman/woman's back. Or just try to remember them; whatever's easier for you.