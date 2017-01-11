Add These Things to Your Hard Apple Cider ASAP

2. Ginger is great with apple

Fact: if this cocktail was wearing velour sweatpants, it would say sweet + spicy across the back. The sweetness of the apple goes well with the bold spicy flavor of ginger, so whether you’re adding in ginger syrup, fresh ginger juice, or spicy ginger beer, the versatility of apple will always be able to hold up to the kick to the face ginger can be.



3. Orchard/Stone Fruits

If you want to layer different fruit flavors within your apple cider cocktail, stick with orchard fruits. This sounds pretty limiting but it isn't at all -- this squad rolls deep. Use anything you find growing on a tree the way apples do, like cherries, peaches, pears, etc. Whether you’re making a syrup, muddling, or adding fresh juice, these flavors complement each other easily, especially because apple is very subtle, light, and has a versatile component to it.

