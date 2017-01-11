How to Tip a Bartender in Every Situation

In the tip-happy (read: low-wage) US of A, figuring out when, who, and how much to tip in every bar-going scenario is enough to make a person's head spin. Do beertenders deserve less than mixologists? Am I supposed to compensate for happy hour discounts? If auto-gratuity's been added, is a little extra on top expected? What if that seriously good-looking barkeep just hooked me up with a round of free shots?

Oy, who needs a drink?

To get to the bottom of proper tip etiquette, we enlisted the help of Hayley Karl from Mugs Alehouse -- one friendly-yet-firm NYC bartender with over 10 years experience behind the taps -- to give us the expectations and the ideals. Customers, of course, don't have to follow these guidelines, but your bartender will probably think you're a dirtbag if you don't.