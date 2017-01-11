Ridiculously Trashy Mega-Cocktails That Will Take You Back to College

There are plenty of places in America where you can get a fine cocktail -- in fact, here are 21 of them. The cocktails you're moments away from reading about will never be served in any of those bars, because these were created by young, broke men and women with limited resources. Drinks like these aren't served in fancy glasses, they're made in kiddie pools and semi-clean trash cans, and drunk quickly in dirty backyards across the USA when the weather's nice. In short, they're magical.

These are the trashiest summer cocktails Thrillist staffers have ever imbibed. We had to dig deep into our memories for these suckers. You might have called these same concoctions by different names, but rest assured, it's the same old garbage drink they're probably still making at the house you and seven other people shared in college.