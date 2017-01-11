Confessions of a Beer Nerd

Homebrewing kind of terrifies me

I love to cook. I love to drink beer. Homebrewing seems like something I ought to be trying. But you can't make just a tiny bit of beer, so what often happens is you end up making a ton of bad-to-drinkable beer before you get it right, and you're forced to either drink up or pawn it all off on relatives/the mailman/unsuspecting woodland creatures. So many people are already making beer that's better than anything I'll make. I'm content to outsource the labor on this one.

The easier a beer is to get, the less I want it

I hate the whole "oh that brewery's huge now, it sold out" phenomenon. Beer's a tough game and people deserve to make money -- this is America! But I'm definitely guilty of gravitating towards the bright, shiny new things. When a previously difficult-to-attain West Coast brewery hits my market (Chicago), there's a rush of excitement followed by a dwindling of interest as it starts popping up in drugstores and airport bars. We always want what we can't have.