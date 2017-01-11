These Cuervo Cocktails Are Wild Even by Tequila Standards

If anyone knows how to make surprising combos satisfying, it’s a rockabilly tiki bar. New York oasis Otto’s Shrunken Head is known for its elaborate cocktails in the rum-saturated vein of Trader Vic, as well as their original concoctions. But would they fare as well infusing wild flavors into tequila for a fun time squared?

To find out, we asked one of the bar’s raddest tenders, Zofia Maria, to make us the kookiest Cuervo cocktails she could imagine. She obliged, with a maniacal gleam in her eye.

First off, a beloved appetizer. Even communists love chips and salsa (possibly because it’s a communal bowl of red sauce). Keep your salsa safe from ‘80s movie villains by sipping your salsa as a mixed drink. Now you have a private stash and you don’t lose precious minutes and calories to chewing chips; this drink has already chewed them for you.