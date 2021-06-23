Vaccine Cards Are The Golden Ticket For Certain Bars and Clubs

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all American adults, and the proof can be found in the numbers. Currently, nearly 45 percent of U.S. citizens have gotten arm pricks.

In New York City, where a significant threshold of more than 70 percent of residents has now been reached, local policies are having bar goers provide proof of vaccination, by flashing either their physical vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass mobile application, in order to be granted entry into private drinking establishments like restaurants, bars, clubs, and event venues.

And New York isn’t alone. Around the country, providing proof of vaccination might be required for those ready to clink glasses with friends inside a cocktail bar or catch a drag show inside their favorite club. But other areas of the country—like Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Utah—are taking the opposite approach, with limitations now being enforced upon business owners to cast a blind eye to their patrons’ vaccination status.

Why the mixed signals? The Biden administration has essentially maintained that it wants to keep federal hands off of the controversial issue, recently releasing a statement saying there is no intention to develop a federal vaccine passport system. Instead, the private sector and local jurisdictions are developing their own verification systems.

Meanwhile, all eyes have been on California, where some of the country’s most intense COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 15. As bars and restaurants in big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles have eagerly awaited the reopening, Governor Gavin Newsom signaled that the state would soon introduce an electronic vaccination verification program of its own. Unlike New York, it seems this program will not be coupled with a vaccine mandate.

“It’s not a passport, it’s not a requirement, it’s just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version, so you’ll hear more about that in the next couple of days,” Newsom said in the announcement.

Right now, entry into California events labeled as indoor “mega events” such as those that take place in sporting arenas or in concert venues already require proof of vaccination, but most bars and restaurants in the state aren’t going to be asking for your vaccine card—just yet.

There are certain spots, though, that are capitalizing on the safety vaccinated patrons feel when proof of immunity is required for entry, like cocktail bar The Other Door in North Hollywood. There, managing owner Ari Schindler is betting on COVID-19 safety being an important draw for the foreseeable future, and has re-envisioned the bar as a private, members-only club that exclusively serves vaccinated clientele.

“We have lots of friends, especially those on the front line in the medical field, who want a place where they can hang out and unwind,” Schindler says . “We all know that the end of the pandemic and the return to our normal lives is when herd immunity is reached through vaccination, so we decided to create a place with herd immunity already in full effect, where essential workers—and eventually everyone—can return to normal.”

To enter the bar, patrons will be required to purchase a modestly priced membership card, currently available at only 10 dollars a pop, and they’ll also need to show proof of vaccination when they arrive. Just got your shot? You can still purchase a card now, but you won’t be able to sip a Negroni inside until two weeks after your final vaccine appointment—the amount of time that is generally regarded as necessary for building up full immunity to the virus.