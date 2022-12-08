In a World Where Gin Exists, Why Drink Vodka?

For the past 50 years, vodka has had a chokehold on American drinkers. Vodka sales clock in at $7.3 billion annually, or $2 billion more than our second-favorite spirit. However, there are signs on the horizon that vodka’s dominance is beginning to wane. For the first time in decades, vodka faces stiff competition as tequila and whiskey angle to become the best-selling spirits in the United States.

Gin sales, on the other hand, lag far behind. It’s a puzzling and, for some of us, infuriating trend. While both are neutral spirits with fast distillation processes, vodka easily takes on the flavors of whatever it’s served with, whereas gin has various botanicals and an unmistakable juniper flavor that punches you right in the mouth. It’s a more distinctive spirit, by any measure.

As the craft cocktail scene continues to evolve, and at-home bartending skills better than ever, why do so many people still choose vodka over gin?

The history of vodka vs. gin

Vodka and gin have been pitted against each other for generations of Americans. The former gets its name from the Russian word voda, meaning water. Historians disagree on whether vodka was first distilled in Poland in the 700s or Russia sometime in the 800s. Either way, we do know that, by 1174, a distillery in Khylnovsk, Russia was making it.

The spirit got a chance to dazzle American taste buds during World War II, when battle-weary soldiers encountered and enjoyed it—a lot. But, when they returned home, gin was still the preferred clear spirit stateside. It had been the grain-free spirit of choice since English settlers arrived in the 1700s.