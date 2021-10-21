Why I’m Obsessed With This Tequila Seltzer Right Now

As I approach the ripe old age of 25, I can feel myself becoming more and more prone to hangovers. Maybe it’s all in my head. But there’s nothing I hate more than wasting a Sunday, curled up inside, when I could be out and about, soaking in the fresh air, and actually living my life.

So I’ve become much more strategic about the way that I drink, and Volley tequila seltzer hits all the boxes. I recently brought a pack of Volley to a house party, and it was immediately devoured by my friends. I grabbed the ginger flavor—which complemented the tequila with a simple, spicy kick—and felt good while drinking it. It’s that same fresh, airy feeling you get when you convince yourself to drink a green juice (again, maybe all in my head). But even better, I woke up the next morning and made it to the farmer’s market.

Founded by husband and wife duo Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley touts itself as the first “clean” tequila seltzer on the market. “We started Volley because we weren’t seeing what we were looking for in the RTD market and felt the need to create a brand around ingredient transparency,” Wirth says. “The fact that the TTB doesn’t require ingredient labeling or nutritional facts like the FDA does, shocked us.”