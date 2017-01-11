Walmart is probably not the first place you think of when you want to buy craft beer. It's probably not also the second through 100th. But that might all be changing, as the retailer has begun selling its own private-label beer called Trouble Brewing, as reported by TheStreet.

The cleverly named Trouble Brewing is sold in 12-packs for the very Walmart price of $13. The pack comes with beers in four different styles: 'Round Midnight Belgian White, Cat's Away IPA, After Party Pale Ale, and the Red Flag Amber. Early impressions of the beer -- like this taste-test from a beer blog -- weren't too kind. But on the plus side, you're getting 12 beers for $13!