Want a Coors Banquet? Visit These Great Bars Across America.

How good is the selection here? So good their website is www.92beers.com.

They serve 30 kinds of burgers with true variety, not just some slight rejiggering of the toppings, and each one is amazing. There are a lot of good burgers on this list, but only The Abbey stages an entire pageant for their menu on their website. They also make their own potato chips, which is above and beyond the average -- or it would be, if you weren’t at a place that serves parmesan-dusted fries and honey teriyaki bacon skewers.

With such gastronomic glee, this is the college bar you're looking for, since you’re 21 and have no bottom to your stomach.