When we get bored at work, most of us jealously watch the muted Facebook videos of that friend who just backpacked across South America -- but barista Michael Breach spends his down time drawing next-level latte art that puts your corner coffee shop's boring white flowers to shame. Watch him bust out some Ninja Turtles and Simpsons designs -- in COLOR, no less -- in the video above.

