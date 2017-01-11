Food & Drink

The Watermelon Beer Cooler Is the Only Way to Tailgate

watermelon beer cooler
Grant Marek/Chubbies

Fact: watermelons are about to go out of season and are mad cheap at the supermarket. Fact: tailgating is in full swing, which means lots of drinking beer in a parking lot. That's why you should ditch your boring cooler and make a watermelon beer cooler.

Some guy named Grant Marek, who is clearly using the name of a former Thrillist Cities editor illegally, offers an easy step-by-step guide on FridayAtFive.com for how to make the watermelon beer cooler the centerpiece of any decent tailgate this fall.

It's easy, too. You first cut off the top of a watermelon, take all the delicious watermelon out, eat it, and take a nap. Once your nap is over, simply cut holes in the sides of the watermelon, slide some beers in said holes, drop dry ice in the center of the watermelon, close it up, and voila!

If you need help on which beers to put in your watermelon beer cooler, we'd recommend these fall beers.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and wonders if the real Grant Marek will ever stand up. Follow him to catfishing @LeeBreslouer.

