The Watermelon Beer Cooler Is the Only Way to Tailgate

Fact: watermelons are about to go out of season and are mad cheap at the supermarket. Fact: tailgating is in full swing, which means lots of drinking beer in a parking lot. That's why you should ditch your boring cooler and make a watermelon beer cooler.

Some guy named Grant Marek, who is clearly using the name of a former Thrillist Cities editor illegally, offers an easy step-by-step guide on FridayAtFive.com for how to make the watermelon beer cooler the centerpiece of any decent tailgate this fall.

It's easy, too. You first cut off the top of a watermelon, take all the delicious watermelon out, eat it, and take a nap. Once your nap is over, simply cut holes in the sides of the watermelon, slide some beers in said holes, drop dry ice in the center of the watermelon, close it up, and voila!