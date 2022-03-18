Why Fruit Wines Are the Next Big Thing in Natural Winemaking

Jason Charles had been making wine professionally in northern California for over a decade. In the summer of 2020, he was on the ninth harvest for his brand, Vinca Minor, when devastating wildfires struck the region. Charles realized early on that he wouldn’t be able to make any red wine, due to the high potential for smoke taint. So he turned to other, less delicate crops.

“Everything had been right in front of me for a long time—I just didn’t realize it,” Charles explains. “I worked with farmers up in Redwood Valley, purchasing a lot of historic carignan from vineyards that were 100 years old. But looking around, I also saw these apple and pear orchards, most of which were planted in the mid-1800s, predating even the vineyards.”

Apples and pears are hardier fruits, meaning they won’t take on smoke taint. And unlike grapes, which are so sensitive that they need to be processed within hours of harvesting, apples and pears can be placed into cold storage and used for up to 12 to 14 months post-picking. And apples in particular, with their multitude of varieties, can have seasons that last well into the year.