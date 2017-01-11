What Are All Those People Working on in Coffee Shops?

So this Tuesday around 12:30pm, my friend Andrew and I decided to ask everyone at the Deus Ex Machina coffee shop what they were doing at that exact moment.

As you would imagine, getting out of your chair and interrupting every person you see hard at work is a pretty scary idea and enough to make you doubt if it's even worth doing. As a matter of fact, Andrew, who really liked the idea initially, didn't want to do it once we were at the coffee shop. But once he saw that the first few people I talked to seemed to be delighted by our experiment, he grabbed his notepad and started asking questions as well (we included a surprising note on our experiment at the end of this article).