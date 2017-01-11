Big-Time Chefs & Bartenders Tell Us What They Learned From Their Dads

Be the nice guy

"In general, the most prominent of all I learned from my father was the idea of civility. He taught me that civility was something that one should walk with throughout one's life, that it is a guide to how one should conduct themselves in private life and in business, and it would be how others would judge me."

Work ethic is key

“To run my business, my father taught me that above all else, work ethic was the only difference between two people competing in an industry. The concept of working hard is simple to explain, yet my father never explained it to me verbally. It was something that he demonstrated every day by example.”