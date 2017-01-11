What Is a Digestif, Anyway?

First, the basics

Defining what exactly makes a digestif a digestif (or a digestivo, if you’re Italian) can be complicated. Simply put, a digestif is a type of alcohol served after a filling meal. Some are sweet, like a port wine or dessert liqueur, while others are more herbal, and some, like an Italian amaro, are bitter. Most of them claim to be digestive aids, too (hence the name).

A digestif normally has higher alcohol content than its pre-dinner counterpart, the aperitif, because you actually want to remember that nice meal you’re about to eat. It’s usually served straight, at room temperature, and sipped slowly. (It’s a dinner party, not a frat party. ) But that’s not the only distinction between the two, Caporale notes. “The difference between an aperitif and a digestif is, what we call in the industry, an ‘occasional difference.’ And that has to do with when you drink it. So it’s not as much a difference in the product or what you’re drinking, it’s how and why you’re drinking it.”