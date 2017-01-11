Calling Regular Bars 'Dives' Is an Insult… to Dive Bars

Stop calling every low-key bar you visit a dive: clean, safe, well-run joints are not dives, and to refer to them as such is to insult the work and dedication it takes to operate one. It doesn't matter that you don't consider the term offensive; you're not the offended party. The overuse and misuse of the word "dive" is a relatively recent phenomenon, and I can think of no other word in English that has undergone a more rapid shift in meaning.

I know I should probably just shrug and accept the changing times. The problem is, I can't. This is about more than a word. It's about losing a sense of difference, about ignoring nuance and history.