Why Dry January Is a Terrible Idea, According to a Doctor

In the classic Simpsons episode "Duffless," noted beer enthusiast Homer gives up his beloved Duff beer for a full calendar month. He follows through, abstains from beer for 30 days, and becomes a better person because of it -- riding off soberly into the sunset.

But if you've watched the show since that episode aired in 1993, you know that Mr. Simpson has, if anything, only increased his love of that wonderful Duff. Once again, The Simpsons has predicted our bleak future.

Participating in a personal Prohibition during the first month of the year has become a trendy resolution fit for social media, complete with a hashtaggable handle: Dry January. But it's not just silly because of all the smug Instagram posts touting the wonders of short-burst sobriety like it's a purple sesame acai bowl with a glow stick inside it. For starters, you are quite likely to circle right back to the bottle like a booze-craving boomerang once the calendar flips to February. And that's just the tip of the "hey, don't do this" iceberg.