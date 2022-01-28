What’s It Like Being a Sober Bartender?

The loss of trust and camaraderie was a common thread amongst sober bartenders. Connections are built over shared experiences, whether it’s between bartender and guest, or between colleagues—and sobriety can create distance. “I have a constant fear that I’m just not as good at my job as others are because I am inhibited by the fact that I can’t imbibe,” confesses Ashely McMichael, the bar manager at NiHao in Baltimore.

But she has found clever workarounds—comparing it to being a chef who is allergic to shellfish or nuts, but might still need to work with those ingredients in the kitchen. When she was off the clock (but still researching) at her bachelorette party in Puerto Rico, she did what many considered to be unthinkable: asked for a spit cup at a cocktail bar. “I went up to every bartender and was like, ‘I have been wanting to come to this bar forever,’” she recalls. “‘Can I have a spit cup? I know that’s gross but I want to try your entire cocktail menu.’”

From a practical standpoint, tasting is perhaps the most challenging aspect of avoiding alcohol while working in the bar industry. Sober bartenders typically navigate tasting by relying on kitchen staff to help taste or by being extremely selective. Giuseppe Gonzalez worked for years in some of New York City’s most iconic bars—including Pegu Club and PKNY—before moving west to Las Vegas, where he now bartends at Mott 32 in the Venetian Hotel. “I tell my liquor reps, ‘If you’re going to taste me on something, I don’t want to see 20 bottles,’” he says. “‘Taste me on two or three. If you had to bet the farm, what should I have?’”