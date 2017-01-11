What Your Favorite Shot Says About You

Redheaded Slut

1oz cranberry juice, 1/2oz peach schnapps, 3/4oz Jägermeister

Your friends will not do Jäger shots with you anymore. It's not that they don't like it, but you're just so goddamn into it. It's all you talk about when you get to the bar. "Let's do Jäger shots!" you'll say. Repeatedly. You're always trying to get people to go to that one bar with the frozen Jäger machine. No one ever wants to go. But Redheaded Sluts? Everyone will down one of those no problem. No one has to know Jäger is in it. That's your little secret.

Three Wise Men

1oz Johnnie Walker, 1oz Jim Beam, 1oz Jack Daniel's

It's like clockwork. You are seated in your chair at the end of the bar in this crappy little dive at 5:02pm, Monday through Friday. Yeah, the carpet smells like death and the people are horrible, but the shots are $2 if you order them before 6, and you are always there before 6. This shot temporarily makes you forget about all the bullshit that transpired in your day for the previous eight hours. You have no other plans for the night. Who needs real friends, anyways, when you've got Johnnie, Jim, and Jack?