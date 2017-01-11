We Visited the Blue Point Brewery to Find Out What Makes It So Beloved

They are firkin enthusiasts

A firkin is just another word for a cask, which is the steel or wood vessel that cask ales (or “real ales” if you’re British) are fermented in. They’re called that because it’s how Britain has been brewing beer for centuries, and are deemed “real” ales because they aren’t filtered or pasteurized, and are carbonated naturally. Cask ale has been a pillar of Blue Point for the past 15 years, and because of it’s fermented in the same vessel it's served from, these beers maintain all the flavor the brewer intended on you to taste. That flavor isn’t a overshadowed by a super bubbly carbonation and, because it’s normally served at 52 degrees, isn’t so cold that you can’t taste the flavors. Here’s how head brewer Eric Ahlberg explains it: “The beer is at its most precious form in the cask. It’s what beer tastes like straight out of the fermenter. No filtering, no force carbing [when they force CO2 into a beer to make it bubbly]. Just beer in its natural form.” A firkin is a quarter of the size of a barrel of beer (10.8 gallons) and that tiny size makes it perfect for testing super small batches of wacky brews too -- making them ideal for even more experimentation. Also, every Friday, the brewery taps one of these firkins, giving lucky tasting room patrons a taste of one of their favorite beers in a new way.