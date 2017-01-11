What Time Does Starbucks Open and Close?

We sympathize. You need your Starbucks coffee and you need it now, either so you can get a jump on your day and rediscover what it feels like to be human or to just sit in your local coffee shop for 18 straight hours. People have been known to sit in their Starbucks come hell or (very) literal high water, after all.

So here's the scoop. In larger cities, Starbucks locations open around 5 a.m. to capture the weekday morning rush, but specific times may vary by location, especially in smaller cities, with some opening as late as 7 a.m. On weekends, locations generally open later, with some opening as late as 9 a.m. Same goes for holidays; individual store managers have discretion on deciding when they'll stay open.