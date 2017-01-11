What to Look for in a Good, Cheap Bottle of Wine

Even wine experts admit to one another privately that it's impossible to not get overwhelmed by choice when trying to purchase wine. Believe me, we understand what it's like to start sweating by just looking down the wine aisle. Tens of thousands of wines are released every year; no one can keep up with that kind of volume.

Wine is too deep and too broad a topic for steadfast rules, but if you have 15 bucks to spare, and are willing to do a little bit of work, here are the guidelines that will give you an edge when you're shopping for a good, inexpensive bottle.