What We Learned From a THC Wine Tasting

Cannabis is proving to be big business. Though still illegal at the federal level, the industry has made great strides towards legalization—eighteen states have legalized recreational cannabis use for adults, while 36 others now allow medical cannabis sales, and 13 have decriminalized cannabis use. This has led to an explosion in the industry, especially during the pandemic when states like California deemed cannabis businesses essential, resulting in a record $17.5 billion in sales across the U.S. in 2020.

With this Green Rush comes an abundance of innovation as brands seek to distinguish themselves from the age-old stoner trope and appeal to consumers who aren’t just looking to get high, but are interested in taking advantage of purported benefits that include everything from reduced anxiety to better sleep and pain management.

One trend that appears to have taken hold, especially in California where cannabis is legal and wine-growing regions are plentiful, is non-alcoholic wine infused with THC. Brands like Rebel Coast, House of Saka, and Viv & Oak have sprung up over the last few years, appealing to cannabis consumers who seek the familiar buzz that alcoholic wine provides, but without the detrimental hangovers.

For House of Saka, it was important to appeal to women cannabis users who were left ignored by the industry at large. Prior to her post as co-founder and CEO of House of Saka, Tracy Mason spent time serving as chief strategy and innovation officer for CannaCraft, which sells more than 200 products including vapes, beverages, flower, and candies.

“What was really missing was a company that was addressing the emerging female consumer, and attracting them in ways that were comfortable for them,” Mason says “So in terms of both form and factor, and look and feel.”

In terms of look, House of Saka’s wine bottles are elegant artworks unto themselves, with gorgeous illustrations set against white, pink, and ombre orange bottles. When it comes to form, Mason was inspired to create House of Saka’s signature rosé—

which happens to be the fastest growing category of any wine type