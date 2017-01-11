What Your Coffee Habits Say About You as an Employee

No coffee, only tea

You choose to get to work a little bit early in order to get a head start on the day, and also so you don't have to make small talk with anyone in the kitchen. You have a huge crush on Don from accounting, but he doesn't even know you exist.



Thermos brought from home

You brought your coffee in once with a clear objective of saving money, but then forgot the Thermos on your desk when you went home that night. It's still sitting where you left it. You're kind of afraid to open it now and might just throw the whole thing out.



One steaming-hot cup, cream and sugar, in a "World's Best Dad" mug

The one time you tried to send a reply-all GIF, you linked to it instead of dragging. You don't understand why coworkers won't pick up the damn phone, and keep a detailed flip Rolodex of contacts with little notes about their children, hometowns, and favorite sports teams.