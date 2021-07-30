The Right Whiskey Cocktail to Drink At a Barbecue, Based on Your Favorite Cookout Dish A personality quiz and a cocktail guide, all in one.

Your favorite foods say a lot about your personality. When everyone lines up at the cookout, are you reaching for the mac ’n cheese or the potato salad? Do you prefer a big slice of watermelon, or a juicy burger? Far more predictive than astrology or enneagrams, your hot dog toppings may just predict your future. Or at least, your cocktail. We decided to delve into what these favorite barbecue items say about you, and recommend a Jameson Irish Whiskey cocktail to match. After all, self-discovery is a lot easier with a drink in hand.

Mac ’n Cheese The Cocktail: Old Fashioned

Mac ’n cheese lover? You’re a purist at heart, a lover of the classics, someone who seeks coziness above all else. That’s not to say you’re afraid of a remix — we’ve all seen twists on the mac that involve bacon, or truffle oil, or even mac and cheese ice cream. But you reject fads. Few dishes have stood the test of time better than the humble mac ’n cheese, and for that reason, we recommend pairing with a Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned. True to its name, the Old Fashioned is a pillar of the whiskey cocktail community, one that has seen newcomers come and go. You’ve had the rest, now get back to drinking what makes sense.

Hot Dogs The Cocktail: Mint Julep

Hot dogs are an American classic, and the people who spend their cookouts slathering a bun in copious amounts of ketchup and mustard? Those are patriots. Don’t listen to anyone who tries to snob you about your toppings of choice — it’s a hot dog, folks. Another warm-weather American classic that anyone can make? The mint julep. It has a storied history in our country’s culinary roots, although it’s usually associated with high-class events like horse racing. Nevertheless, these two pair nicely and combine to create a low-key kickback. The biggest difference between these two classics? You should never buy a julep from your local gas station.

Hamburgers The Cocktail: Manhattan

A well-stacked burger allows for even more customization than a hot dog, so it’s the favorite of people who believe they can have it all. If you’re a burger fan, you can appreciate a range of options, whether you prefer a pineapple-and-bacon pile or the classic cheese and LTO, no-frills choice. That’s why your go-to drink should be a Manhattan. Named after a borough that also has everything, it’s a drink that can be served several ways, from a Rob Roy to a Red Hook. Each variation still lets that meaty flavor of the burger shine through, so you can enjoy them simultaneously.

Corn on the Cob The Cocktail: Jameson Ginger & Lime

Nothing beats the simplicity of corn on the cob, you know that. You like your cookouts simple, your summers hot, and your corn freshly buttered. Maybe some salt and pepper goes on there, maybe some chili powder, ohh, and how about — we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. Keep things simple with a Jameson, Ginger & Lime. It’s exactly what it sounds like: Jameson Irish Whiskey, some ginger ale, and a wedge of lime — the perfect cocktail for a sunny day.

Veggie Burgers The Cocktail: New York Sour

What, you think you’re better than me? Just kidding — veggie patties have gone mainstream, as new plant-based options hit the market every day. No longer are they the purview of the yoga-and-petitions crowd, although those folks can appreciate a good cookout as well. In honor of a great comeback, we humbly suggest pairing with a New York sour, another unappreciated delicacy. It’s a whiskey sour (fun!) with a bit of red wine floated on top (classy). Just like veggie fans who are dismissed for wanting their burgers both healthy and delicious, so too does the New York sour get a bad rep. But pour one for yourself and you’ll see the light.

Watermelon The Cocktail: Jameson Cold Brew & Cola

Let’s be honest, you’re here for the party. Cookouts are fun but you, personally, could skip all the work and get straight to the dessert – and the drinks. For you, watermelon is just the beginning of the night, once the plates are cleaned up and the real fun starts. That’s where Jameson Cold Brew & Cola comes in. It’s a combination of three smooth tastes: Jameson, rich coffee cold brew, and a pour of cola. Top it with a twist of orange, and it pairs nicely with a crisp slice of melon and a late night.

Salad The Cocktail: Whiskey Sour

Salad? Okay, fine, if you say so. Salad is your favorite part of a cookout. Here’s what that says about you: you deprive yourself of joy. You are health conscious. You appreciate zesty flavors! (See, it’s not all bad.) Salads also require the most insider knowledge to make them good, since you can’t just slap meat on bread and call it a day. Instead, you’re mixing up homemade dressings and the freshest ingredients. Props to you, salad fan. Your whiskey recommendation? A whiskey sour. It’s sweet, sour, and probably a little bad for you, but you’re already way ahead of the curve, health-wise. Go ahead, live a little.

Shish Kebabs The Cocktail: The Pickleback

Shish kebabs are the grill option for those of us who can’t be bothered to take a step beyond stabbing meat and vegetables with a stick. But there are no anger issues here — kebab lovers are motivated by their minimalism instead. Or perhaps you’re incapable of combining two ingredients into a single dish. That’s ok, just enjoy separately instead. Say hello to the pickleback. Enjoy your whiskey, then follow that up with a zesty shot of pickle juice to cleanse your palette with the fresh taste of a deli sandwich.

Coleslaw The Cocktail: …

Nobody’s favorite dish is coleslaw, come on.