What Your Favorite Wine Says About Your Job

Because we both minored in sociology, Carrie and I have developed a foolproof, 100% accurate way to establish what type of job you have based on your wine preferences. If you happen to be in a different job than the one listed below your favorite wine, we suggest immediately changing jobs. Behold:

Chardonnay

Ever since you went to that Burmese restaurant with your friend Paula, you've been describing yourself as a "foodie" on Facebook, and in conversations with the free-sample people at upscale supermarkets. You’re a part-time life coach, but full-time life lover.



Unoaked chardonnay

You're not like "most people." You try to take the path "less traveled." In fact, you have that poem framed in your (half) bathroom. Also, you went wine tasting at a place that uses stainless steel barrels last week and just learned this term. You're a semi-retired celebrity dietitian.