We Need to Put Our Damn Phones Away (When We Buy Beer)

There are big, life-changing decisions we all have to make at some point in our lives. Where should I live? Should I take that job? Is it worth dedicating the next 30 hours to watching that new HBO murder miniseries? All important questions. It's worth spending time researching those answers on the internet.

Selecting which beer to buy at the liquor store should not be one of those huge decisions. And yet, for many people, it is -- hell, I'm one of them. According to a new study, almost 60% of people have used their phones to research beer at the store before they buy it.

This is a bad idea. And here's why.