Where to Celebrate the Summer of Riesling

Because Riesling is literally the wine equivalent of that friend that gets along with everyone, Wines of Germany is teaming up with a bunch of different (but awesome) restaurants and bars across Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Charleston, and Austin to present The Summer of Riesling. Pizza? There's a Riesling for that. Raw oysters? There's a Riesling for that. Fried Chicken? An omelet brunch? You get the idea. These restaurants will be pouring at least two German Rieslings by the glass through August 31st, offering special flights, pairing menus, and more. Read on to see where you should kick off your Summer of Riesling with the wine that keeps on giving.
Miami
Michael's Genuine
The “genuine” in the name isn’t just for show here, as James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz puts a big focus on local and sustainable ingredients that contribute to their ever-changing schedule. Some constants include their fresh raw bar and some new inventions, like breakfast pizza at weekend brunch.
Pubbelly
Pubbelly offers a more refined pub experience with fare that includes short rib tartare with goat butter toast, “chopped” bone marrow with bacon remoulade, and duck confit ravioli.
Hakkasan Miami Beach
Hakkasan’s menu is helmed by chef Tong Chee Hwee, the only chef to earn a Michelin star for Chinese cuisine in the UK. Like all Hakkasans, their Miami location has the decor of a luxe underwater Chinese nightclub, but don’t let that fool you: food comes first here. Mixing modern and traditional Cantonese influences, Hakkasan surprises, with dishes like stir-fried lobster and roasted duck in kumquat sauce.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Yardbird describes their brunch as a “foot-stompin, soul-healin’” experience, so you know they take Southern cooking seriously at this place -- though the menu with items like maple-glazed bacon doughnuts and the fried green tomato BLTs helps drive home that point too.
Market 17
Not only does farm-to-table restaurant Market 17 create everything from scratch and has a daily changing menu, but the restaurant’s sommelier owners offer a “Dining in the Dark” program, where guests are invited to taste exclusively-prepared meals and wine from their 350-item strong list in pitch black to help people experience taste in a whole different way.
Uvaggio Wine Bar
This cozy wine bar takes their love for the grape juice very seriously. Their entire front-of-house staff consists of trained sommeliers, the bar hosts tastings for their monthly wine club, and their entire menu is developed “backwards”, building the food around the wine selections.
Whisk
Key lime pies and fried green tomatoes at Whisk help remind you that the tradition of Southern gourmet is going strong, even down in Miami. Thanks to their exceptional comfort food and catering, Whisk has quickly become a South Miami favorite. They were even featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, where Guy Fieri devoured a whole fried fish in peanut sauce.
Coya Miami
Coya’s design evokes a sort of luxurious Incan lounge, yet with a downtempo vibe that doesn’t stress you out. An import from London, Coya’s Peruvian menu features dishes like sea bass ceviche and a Pisco bar serving twists on this particular cocktail. Hang around enough and you may be granted access to their private member’s lounge.
Charleston
Scarecrow & Co.
A restaurant concept from NYC Chef Damon Wise and brand marketer Jonathan Buckley, Scarecrow & Co. is set to open in the coming weeks in what was an old train depot. The restaurant will focus on wood-fired entrées that center on Lowcountry’s produce, which also inspired the venue’s name.
McCrady’s
A Charleston venue so historic that George Washington was literally served a 30-course meal in the restaurant, McCrady’s offers new, modern takes to Southern fine dining, with a focus on local, sustainable ingredients.
Cannon Green
A full-service restaurant and event space that’s known to locals for its killer brunch, Cannon Green’s menu is Mediterranean-influenced and highlights the pastas, breads, and cured meats that are all made in its kitchen.
Stems and Skins
An upscale neighborhood wine bar that isn’t stuffy, Stems and Skins has a varied wine selection and craft cocktails, plus they have a nightly selection of charcuterie, cheeses, sandwiches, and Mediterranean small plates. Oh, and they also spin vinyl behind the bar.
Husk
Headed by the two-time James Beard award-winning chef Sean Brock, Husk is one of the most hyped restaurants in Charleston, known for Brock’s creative takes on Southern favorites, like fried chicken skins with a pimento cheese dressing, or fried chicken and pig ear lettuce wraps -- with actual pig ears. (They’re delicious.)
High Cotton
High Cotton is an upscale local favorite, serving up Lowcountry dishes with a few twists. Its seafood dishes make your mouth water, plus they have a “high steppin’” cocktail menu with some great options.
Poogan’s Smokehouse
Yes, upscale barbecue is a thing, and Poogan’s Smokehouse does it right. Serving ribs, pulled pork, and smoked sausages in an industrial loft venue, Poogan’s also features some drool-worthy Southern mains, like shrimp and grits with a red-eye gravy and fried chicken with white cheddar mac and cheese.
Minero
If you’re looking for a good place to get your Mexican fix, you’re at the right place. Minero’s uncluttered yet colorful décor lends a great atmosphere in which to chow down on a generous variety of tacos like the traditional al pastor or green chorizo, and kick back with a Modelo Especial or a Bloody Maria.
The Ordinary
Here you’ll find a full seafood menu sourced from local fishermen, crabbers, and oyster farmers. Seated in sleek yet slightly distressed dark wood booths and surrounded by subtle nautical décor, enjoy a feast of crispy oyster sliders, scamp grouper with porcini ragout, or a shellfish tower from the oyster bar.
Circa 1886
Located in the carriage house of a Charleston mansion, Circa 1886 is considered one of the most romantic restaurants in the city, and it’s got a pretty swoon-worthy menu, too. The dishes are inspired by traditional Southern fare, like the chicken-fried lobster with grits and jalapeño cauliflower jardiniére.
The Ocean Room
This steakhouse is located on Kiawah Island, a barrier island off the coast of Charleston that operates as a beach resort. They specialize in preparing local, grass-fed beef from a South Carolina farm, which you’ll enjoy with oceanfront views. Plus, there are oysters and caviar, if you’re feeling really fancy.
Henrietta's Brasserie at the Dewberry Hotel
Located at the brand spanking new Dewberry Hotel, Henrietta's offers a contemporary take on traditional Southern decor with its caned ceilings and veranda-style seating. Its locally-sourced, Southern-inspired French menu is sure to please even the finickiest of eaters.
New York
ACME Restaurant
Head to the downstairs cocktail bar and check out ACME’s diverse wine list with a focus on Old World styles. With the small-plate options and select dishes from the restaurant, you might just end up staying down there.
Asiate
You’ll have several menus to choose from (breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner), at this Asian fusion resto in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. So depending on when you choose to nosh, you’ll be able to sample foie gras terrine as an appetizer before the Wagyu beef tenderloin.
Berlyn
It’ll be hard NOT to feel like you’re in Deutschland after you set foot in this stag antler-adorned German restaurant. Kick back and admire the taxidermy while eating the wine-braised lamb goulash with spätzle and sour cream you’ll be craving regularly after this visit.
The Russian Tea Room
You can come to the Russian Tea Room and just feast your eyes -- you’ll walk out full. But this 80-something-year-old New York institution also boasts an incredible vodka selection, fine dining, high tea, and wine list that runs the gamut of prices and styles, so… feast your mouth too.
Colicchio & Sons
Craft beer, giant windows, small-batch ingredients, a view of the High Line? We can keep going. How about a 71-page wine list? Colicchio & Sons is a business that means business, but for some reason you’re still here, reading, when you could be there, drinking.
La Compagnie Des Vins Surnaturels
While this one might be harder to pronounce, you’ll have your mouth too full to care anyway. The charcuterie (consisting of items like black truffle sauccison and duck prosciutto) and cheese plate alone are worth the trip, though the raw Hudson Valley beef with Saigon sauce or the lamb shank with toasted couscous are also hard to say no to.
Corkbuzz Studio
The wines, charcuterie, and sammies are great but don’t miss the wine class (which includes cheese and bread!) taught by seasoned somm Laura Maniec and her team so you impress your friends at the next dinner party.
Gramercy Tavern
The Gramercy Tavern can be enjoyed in two ways: the Tavern, and the Dining Room, both of which offer seasonal, contemporary American a la carte menus. If you’re looking for a relaxed atmosphere to get a bite to eat or have a drink, this is the place to be.
Günter Seeger
Want to experience the cuisine of a Michelin Star-winning chef with over 30 years’ experience? Yeah you do. Günter Seeger’s passion for daily-changing menus consists of locally and respectfully sourced ingredients served in a laid back space.
Jean-Georges
Pretty much the definition of NY fine-dining, Jean-Georges is French cuisine honed to a fine point. Those three (!) Michelin stars speak for themselves.
Junoon
Junoon’s vibe is that of an Indian palace, and it's got the food to match. Their near-universal acclaim comes from inventive dishes like lobster curry and salmon kebab, plus they put in the work to build a massive wine list.
NoMad Restaurant
From the rooftop to the Atrium to the library (whaaaat), you have a carte blanche when it comes to where you want to (elegantly) chow down at the NoMad Hotel. Want a little bit of everything? Sidle up to the NoMad bar and dip into the upscale pub fare, classical cocktails, and wine list.
Terroir
If you want a wine bar that doesn’t take itself too seriously – but takes its wine and soccer very seriously -- then this is where you need to be, especially because it has the most accessible cheese menu ever (the cheddar is listed as ...damn this is tasty cheese).
Terroir on the Porch
Terroir on the Porch is not unlike Terroir in terms of tastiness and vino, but has the added benefit of crazy river views, outdoor dining, and a menu lighter on food but heavy on drinks.
Momofuku Má Pêche
A walk away from the MoMA, Má Pêche serves up à la carte options, classic cocktails, and 56 selections on their wine list, each bottle available for $56 -- who doesn’t love thematic wine pricing?
Austin
La Riv Italian Cuisine
A brick oven imported from Italy is the centerpiece of this resto where guests can see the food being prepared (and smell it too). Opt for a stuffed wood-fired sandwich (a puccia) full of prosciutto and warm goat cheese, or just stick with a classic Margherita pizza.
Pignetti's
Feelin' Italian? You're obviously in the right place. Not feeling Italian but outnumbered by your friends? That's cool too -- Pignetti's has classics like meatloaf and shepherd's pie -- though you'll probably all agree that a wine list of 1,300 selections from all over the world is pretty impressive.
Paesano's Lincoln Heights
Featuring Italian comfort food for whatever mood you're in, this place has pizzas by the slice if you just want to go grab and go, or you can sit down and enjoy cozy pasta dishes like classic spaghetti and meatballs instead -- even if you only eat gluten free. Yup, there's an entire menu of gluten free pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and more.
Parkside
What goes better with Parkside's serious oyster platters that boast East and West coast varieties? Well, their daily half-off happy hour is a given of course, but we'll have to give it to their wine list that is impressively sorted by taste, which is pretty freaking sweet. Whether you fancy a "light & crisp" white with your bivalve or a "full & intense" glass, you'll find the right white to sip as you slurp.
Sway
Instead of confining yourself to a single dish at this modern Thai restaurant, round up nine of your closest friends and try one of their group dining options like the moo sway to get a taste of the full spread.
Otto’s German Bistro
With a weekly changing menu, if something looks good today at Otto's, you better grab a seat before it's gone tomorrow. And since you're smack dab in wine country, your drink will more than measure up to your wurst platte… if they're serving that tonight, that is.
The Red Room Lounge
Looking to taste wines from a wide selection? Red Room's got your back. Just grabbing wine to go? Red Room's got your bottle. If you want anything from a sommelier consultation to a private locker to store your wine (with 24hr security!) to bites from Vince Young Steakhouse, well, the address is right there.
Tubby's Ice House
Tubby’s takes a bare bones approach to their food, serving up Latin street-style food in a small shack with patio-only seating. But don’t let that fool you -- the empanadas are top notch and they can surprise with dishes like chickpea fries. Plus, there’s a playground!
Perla’s
Perla’s, which boasts one of the prettiest patios in all of Austin, is a big and bright seafood and oyster bar on South Congress. Its fresh fish and oysters are flown in daily from the East and West coasts, and is complete with cocktail menu inspired by coastal offerings.
Jeffrey’s
Jeffrey’s is a fine-dining restaurant guaranteed to make you feel fancy, with lounge chairs, fire places, and mood lighting throughout. Its menu is filled with high-end, French-American classics, like the 26oz Texas wagyu bone-in rib eye that’s dry-aged for 32 days and topped with foie gras butter.
Trio
Located lakeside at the Four Seasons Hotel, Trio’s mesquite-smoked, 14oz prime rib-eye is considered one of the best steaks in Austin. Its menu is centered on the steak and seafood classics, and its brunch is a splurge, featuring a gourmet buffet to go along with your mimosas.
Whip In
As a beer haven, Whip In does not disappoint with their rotating selection and 72 drafts on tap. Their food is described as Indian fusion, but this place covers pretty much every base, functioning as a catering service, a wine bar, and even a small grocery store.
Josephine House
Located in a bungalow behind its sister restaurant, Jeffrey’s, Josephine House has an eclectic menu that changes daily, which means that steak-frites Mondays are indeed a thing. If you’re still hungry for dessert (which, uh, you better be) they also make their own ice cream.
Lake Travis Wine Trader
At Lake Travis Wine Trader, the wine tasting ranges from a decently priced bottle to rare vintages, and also includes a menu of cheeses, olives, nuts, and lunches to compliment their list.
Lenoir Restaurant
What’s better than sipping on wine in the garden? If it’s the right wine and right place -- pretty much nothing. And Lenoir is the right place, offering drinks and small plates in their backyard wine garden while serving up a variety of dishes inspired by local ingredients from their main kitchen.
Los Angeles
Augustine Wine Bar
Until humanity gets its hands on a time machine, placate yourself by drinking history instead. Augustine Wine Bar offers very rare, older wines by the glass (which is a pretty big deal!), so you might end up sipping on a vintage older than the Great Depression.
Baldoria
The super laid-back Baldoria espouses a “come as you are” attitude towards its patrons, aspiring to blur the line between restaurant and bar by its communal dining spaces and shared plates alongside signature cocktails.
Bar Covell
No menus? No worries. The staff at Bar Covell will set you up with everything you need to know about which wine to choose from their 150 option-strong wine list, featuring little-known wines from around the world.
Bestia
If you can manage to find a spot at this ever-popular Italian spot, order a charcuterie plate to go along with your wine -- everything is cured in house at this converted downtown warehouse run by a husband and wife duo.
Cicada
This sprawling space is very old Hollywood -- if 30ft gold ceilings and lavish art deco design is old Hollywood to you. Not only does Cicada host swing dance and vintage club nights, but it boasts a Northern Italian fusion menu with desserts like pistachio creme brûlée or a fruit and cheese plate you’ll have fun trying with a sweet dessert wine.
Cliff's Edge
On the date-night spectrum, you really can’t go wrong when you plop a big ‘ol tree in the center of your patio and throw up some string lights. But with offerings like foie gras, crispy octopus, a super serious cheese list and an even more extensive wine list, Cliff’s Edge cements their spot as a must-visit -- tinder date or no.
Faith and Flower
While you might opt for their seriously popular rib-eye steak, don’t forget to check out their winemaker dinner series, where you can dine with different winemakers representing wines featured on F&F’s award-winning wine program (with a special dinner menu curated just for the event).
Kali
In terms of critics’ reviews, Kali is the teacher’s pet, wowing foodies with its organically sourced menu items like cold asparagus and nettle soup, pork loin, and almond panna cotta for dessert.
L&E Oyster Bar
A small neighborhood oyster joint with a sweet patio, L&E Oyster Bar gets their oysters shipped daily, and offers them raw, grilled, or fried -- along with other small dishes like clam chowder, oyster po’boys, and avocado salad.
Providence
Looking through Providence’s photos of food might make you forget that other foods besides seafood exist. There’s a lot to say about this place -- star chefs, James Beard awards, Michelin stars -- but the shots of lobster and striped bass on their website speak for themselves.
Republique
If relinquishing your wallet to the staff and simply spending the entire day eating at Republique isn't the most realistic game plan for you these days, stop in just for dinner and make sure to chat with their somm about wine options that stretch far beyond what's on the menu online.
Salt's Cure
Salt's Cure's philosophy is "if it's not within six hours of the restaurant, it's not on the plate"; ours is "if you're not within six hours of the restaurant, get moving". Go in before dinner to start with their anti-gridlock hour menu (how thoughtful of them!) and then just keep going.
Scopa Italian Roots
Scopa Italian Roots serves up -- don't be shocked -- a classic Italian menu. And because they've got a no-outside-wine rule, when you sit down to that plate of tagliatelle, consider consulting their spirits menu, otherwise known as "the field guide to navigating the giant wall of booze."
The Bazaar by José Andrés
If you're getting Spanish cuisine anywhere, go to the top of the tapas; the Bazaar by José Andrés is mixing traditional Spanish flavors with innovative culinary techniques.
The Hermosillo and Highland Park Brewery
Who says you only ever have to drink beer at a brewery? The Hermosillo offers snacks, entrees, and a cheese & charcuterie plate along with a wine list.
The Raymond 1886
Bar 1886 makes drinks the way they were made during Prohibition -- except, you know, legally. Expect old-school attention to detail and craft, and don’t be afraid to ask the bartenders to surprise you.
Take advantage of MG's brunch and order the kimchi Benedict or lemon ricotta pancakes. You can also head to their happy hour to get loose on craft beers, specialty ‘tails and snacks, or dive in to a full sit-down meal like the pan-roasted 1/2 "Poulet Rouge" chicken with roasted vegetables or the short rib and fontina cheese panini.
Pubbelly's an Asian-inspired gastropub that (you guessed it!) combines Asian food, Western eats and beer. It hails from three better-known vets: Casa Tua, Nobu, and Sushi Samba.
From the guy behind the UK's only Michelin-rated Chinese restaurant, Hakkasan's broken up by dark latticework into a Pacman-like maze of banquettes and semi-private booths. The a la carte semi-Cantonese menu includes classics such as Peking duck with Petrossian caviar and spicy Szechuan chicken, in addition to seafood, varied meat, and vegetarian options. There's also a list of flavorful cocktails and assorted wines to accompany that plate of foie-gras Shangai dumplings.
Before Yardbird opened in 2011, Miami wasn't known for its Southern comfort cuisine, which somehow seemed odd for a city that's geographically part of the American south. All that changed when Top Chef finalist Jeff McInnis, along with restaurant vets Chris Romero and John Kunkel, opened Yardbird in Miami Beach and instantly made a name with their fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and watermelon salad. The menu is chock full of quintessential down-home foods, and the well-stocked bar doles out house cocktails like blackberry bourbon lemonade and Bloody Marys with bacon-infused bourbon.
Market 17 leverages a farm-to-table ethos (organic free-range chicken, hormone-/steroid-free beef) to deliver standouts like seared Hereford pork loin w/ pork belly and rosemary roasted pears, tableside ceviche service, and more.
Michael Porter, a 20-year sommelier -- along with Top Chef alum Bret Pelaggi -- took his favorite bottles and created an entire menu of stuff to pair with them at this Coral Gables hot spot. Try the veal sweetbreads with gnocchi, beech mushrooms and gremolata with the J.L. Chave Mon Coeur 2010 Côtes du Rhône. Pair with any of their 20+ wines by the three or 6oz glass, or one of their 100+ by the bottle.
If you love down-home cooking, Whisk is exactly where you need to be. Mixing traditional southern favorites with newer dishes, you can enjoy everything from a classic plate of fried green tomatoes with buttermilk dressing and beer braised baby back ribs, to a marinated skirt steak salad with a goat cheese fritter. Gluten-free options are also available, and some ingredients can be swapped as well.
Entering Coya is like going back to the Latin America of old, with its high ceilings and rotating collection of 1900s photographs. Though they offer a members-only club experience as well, the main dining room is a great place to enjoy stuff like their red snapper cevice in shiitake mushroom and truffle leche de tigre.
Inspired by the Gilded Age, McCrady’s Tavern’s lunch, and dinner menus are filled with old-fashioned dishes, like escargot-stuffed marrow bone and calf’s head soup, derived from an 1885 cookbook. For brunch, choose from appetizers, like blue crab bisque with vermouth and tarragon, and entrees, like a patty melt with fries or eggs benedict with pea meal bacon. With exposed brick walls, oil paintings, and lilac walls that match upholstered armchairs, McCrady’s Tavern’s décor simultaneously harks back to an earlier century and embraces modern aesthetic trends.
Enjoy seasonal Mediterranean and Southern fare in this bright space with an amazing Caribbean-inspired courtyard in Cannonborough. Cannon Green is a full-service restaurant in addition to an event space, with communal tables and a full-service bar. The food highlights an emphasis on in-house production, with pastas, breads and curated meats all made in the kitchen. Brunch is particularly popular on warm days in the courtyard.
This North Charleston spot is known for their varied selection of vino, craft cocktails, and Mediterranean inspired small plates. Named after the elements that give wine its flavor and texture, rest assured the selections here are top notch-- most wines in store are from global small-batch producers. The atmosphere at Stems & Skins earns bonus points for being upscale but not stuffy.
Headed by two-time James Beard award-winning chef Sean Brock, Husk's menu is unique not only because of its interesting takes on Southern favorites, but also because the menu changes twice a day. Housed in an historic 1800s Charleston mansion, the environs themselves are enough to make you lick your lips: the interior reads more like a stately residential home than a restaurant serving honey-lacquered duck with pickled blueberries and rabbit-pimento loafs. Long waits can be avoided at the adjacent and more casual The Bar at Husk, standing apart in a brick warehouse. In addition to a stunning list of some 50 bourbons, including its own barrel of the coveted Pappy Van Winkle, a seat at the more casual bar increases your odds of scoring the must-order, iconic Husk burger: two 100% chuck patties infused with Benton’s bacon, and griddled with onions shaved onto the patty before being topped with American cheese, bread & butter pickles, and Brock's own special sauce.
High Cotton's antique brick and hardwood pine decor lend an authentic Southern charm to the establishment, while the lowcountry menu incorporates various types of meat, game, seafood, and farm-fresh produce to create the ultimate dining experience.
If you thought upscale BBQ was an oxymoron, think again. Poogan's serves only the finest, smokiest of ribs in only the classiest of settings (sans white tablecloths): an industrial-chic, loft-style resto in the heart of the French Quarter. In addition to BBQ, the menu pairs European eats and wood-fire pizzas with artisanal wines and craft beers.
This chic, exposed-brick cantina nestled into the French Quarter offers Southern-influenced Mexican food from James Beard-award winner Chef Sean Brock. All of the corn for the restaurant's tortillas is ground in-house, making for some supremely fresh tacos (the fried catfish variety really shows off the Southern flare) and burritos. You'll find traditional plates of enchiladas and charcoal-grilled meats (steak, chicken, pork) on the menu as well. Craft cocktails, including margaritas and sangria, and a formidable list of tequila and mezcal round out the experience.
Situated inside an old bank, this seafood hall and oyster bar is full of creative and tasty Southern twists on classic ocean fare, offering both large and small plates. It is the sister restaurant to FIG and maintains equal focus on seasonal and local ingredients to create delicious and fresh dishes every day. Some menu items, however, are so lauded that they have become mainstays, like the oyster sliders.
Situated in Downtown Charleston on the grounds of an historic mansion, Circa 1886 oozes romance in both its elegant setting and its seasonal menu of modern takes on traditional Southern dishes. Start off with refined appetizers like the Vadouvan fried quail before moving onto hearty mains like pork chop with bourbon apple butter, snapper with fava beans and wild rice, or antelope with an achiote rub. There's a 250-bottle wine list as well, which the hospitable waitstaff is happy to help you navigate.
The Ocean Room steakhouse on Kiawah Island is a refined establishment that everyone can enjoy (they have a children's menu, too!). An award-winning wine list pairs excellently with an extensive dinner menu that includes but isn't limited to seafood, soups, salads, steaks, and pastas.
Located in a former federal building-turned-hotel, Henrietta's opened its doors in the summer of 2016. Serving a locally-sourced, Southern-influenced French menu, Henrietta's also offers a contemporary version of traditional Southern style with caned ceilings and black-and-white floor patterns.
This Noho bistro headed by Chef Mads Refslund serves up tasty Nordic-meets-American dishes. Plus, there's a kick-ass cocktail club downstairs with Dj's every night after 11pm.
This super-luxe restaurant on the 35th floor of the Mandarin Oriental offers spectacular views of the New York skyline and Central Park -- perfect for sipping well-crafted cocktails and enjoying caviar flights, if you're into that sort of thing. The stunning hotel restaurant is open all day, and no matter when you go, try to snag a window seat: the view alone is worth the steep price tag.
As its name probably clued you in, Berlyn is a German restaurant on Lafayette Street in Brooklyn, which will welcome you with a great pair of stag antlers situated above the door. Serving traditional German dishes like Pork Weiner Schnitzel and Spatzle, you can bet you'll leave with your taste buds more than satisfied. There's also an extensive bar list that includes beer, wine, and craft cocktails.
This opulent dining room and tea lounge is an NYC landmark, famed for feeding Broadway stars, city politicians, mobsters, and celebrities alike. Borscht, caviar, vodka, and tea (duh) are what's on the menu.
From the founding chef of Gramercy Tavern and judge of Top Chef comes this double-winged restaurant offering a taproom with a view at the front, and high-end American fare in the back. The indulgent tasting menu features the likes of roasted spanish octopus with avocado and poached farm egg with pancetta, while a dizzyingly long wine and beer list guarantees you have an excuse to stay for a while and enjoy the sunset streaming through the massive taproom window.
This sleek SoHo wine bar (brought to you by the folks from Experimental Cocktail Club) impressively features more than 600 bottles of vino. While mostly French-inspired, it also carries selections from other regions including Italy, Portugal, South Africa, and Spain. Low-slung couches and mismatched chairs give the spot a low-key vibe, and the wide Italiante marble bar is perfect for sharing several of its Mediterranean small plates.
Part wine education center/part restaurant & bar, Cork's from the world's youngest female master sommelier, who's worked up everything from wine-paired Sunday Suppers, to classes such as Who's Who of French Wine, though being French, they all think they're Who. Those looking for everyday eats, meanwhile, will find shareable plates of squash-buttered prawns, bone marrow w/ blue cheese brulee, and a mint & feta lamb ragout flatbread.
This upscale, Michelin-starred restaurant from the mind behind Union Square Cafe, Blue Smoke, and Shake Shack revives the classic American tavern with sophisticated (and affordable) entrees, such as shrimp and squash stew, jerk chicken, and a chocolate peanut butter pie for two. But more popular than GT's entrees, wine list, and refined cocktails is its off-menu Tavern Burger, which is expertly made with a specially sourced blended patty (50% chuck, 25% brisket, 25% short rib), and blanketed in melted cheddar with smoky bacon strips on a house-baked bun.
Mum’s the word at Günter Seeger, an exclusive American restaurant in the West Village named for its Michelin star-earning chef. You’ll choose between a 10-course tasting menu and a four-course prix fixe menu, both of which change daily. Here’s the catch: you’ll discover what you’re eating only when you are seated, fork in one hand and knife in the other, during your just-short-of-$200 reservation. Surprises aside, Seeger relies religiously on seasonally appropriate local seafood and produce. While you’re feasting, you’ll be lucky to catch a glimpse of Seeger’s personal art collection, which adorns the white brick wall and complements the muted color scheme.
There are plenty of fine dining opportunities in New York City, but none of them can compare to Jean-Georges. Since its opening to critical acclaim in 1997, Jean-Georges has been known for its beautifully crafted dishes that blend French, American, and Asian cultural influences. The menu here changes seasonally and is created with locally sourced ingredients to ensure that every visitor can enjoy a truly exceptional meal.
Indian fare gets a luxe treatment blocks from Madison Square Park at Junoon, with latticework accents carved from limestone as a precursor to the artfully plated dishes you can expect. A dramatic dining room is for tucking into cumin-dusted lobster before traditional tandoor and curry dishes, and you can get a closer look at the spices infused into your meal in the downstairs spice room. A large front bar, where two Burmese teak jhoola swings are hung, make a ritualistic perch for saffron-kissed sparkling wine and tequila sweetened with tandoor-baked pineapple -- ensuring that the lotus pools on display aren't the only liquids you'll be reflecting on.
Housed in a historic arts building, The NoMad hotel is a stylish, Parisian-inspired luxury hotel with hardwood floors and handmade rugs. Inside the hotel is a bi-level library, an opulent lounge with a mahogany bar, and an upscale restaurant. Around the corner from the hotel is the much-lauded NoMad Bar (10 W 28th St), serving refined cocktails and upscale pub fare in a hip, lively space.
Terroir is a cute and no-frills wine bar, with an eclectic wine list and tasty snacks located in Tribeca.
There's a reason Terroir has multiple prominent locations around New York City: they have this whole wine bar thing down. The High Line location offers a terrific view, an extensive list of vinos, and a handful of snack offerings to quell your stomach rumblings while sipping on said vino.
Brought to you by the king patron of fusion David Chang, Midtown's Má Pêche combines the chef's signature Asian food with innovative service. In the fashion of dim sum parlors, Má Pêche uses carts and trolleys to serve 50-plus dishes nightly. While the concept is unique among Momofuku restaurants, the interior aesthetics, like communal tables made of maple-colored plywood and minimalistic walls that bring the focus back to food, remind you that you're in a Chang restaurant. Although, a bite of his famous pork buns might do the same.
La Riv's open-design kitchen allows customer's a first-hand view of the resto's imported Italian brick oven as it bakes pizzas fresh. The chefs themselves spent time in Italy as they crafted the menu, so you're in for authentic recipes, like rustic pasta dishes and specialty steaks.
Pignetti's Italian Restaurant mixes traditional Italian fare with a few American favorites thrown into the mix, for whatever mood you're in. Menu items include favorite Italian staples such as pastas and steaks, but if you're feeling something else, there's also meatloaf and shepherd's pie. Plus, there's a 1,300-bottle wine list to choose from.
Paesanos has been an Italian staple since 1969, offering extensive menu options for lunch, dinner, and happy hour, even if your choices lean toward gluten-free. Old-fashioned favorites like spaghetti and meatballs or shrimp marinara are joined with more contemporary dishes like braised lamb shank with goat cheese polenta, all of which will find the perfect pairing with a selection from an impressive wine list.
Right on Sixth Street, Parkside is a relatively upscale gastropub known for its raw bar and wine selection. Though the oysters are sourced from all over the country and the wine menu is more than two pages long, don't think it's just a wine and oyster bar. The menu features protein entrees, a knockout cheeseburger, and Texan craft beers.
Sway, a modern mini-chain, serves up Thai cuisine in a chic space, with refined versions of traditional Thai dishes like pad thai, and kicked-up, more eccentric dishes like jungle curry. Moo Sway -- which sounds vaguely like a new-fangled dance move -- is offered twice daily, and is actually a large-format, family-style feast. A reservation must be made in advance for the feast, but the foresight is worth it for Thai-style pork shoulder and bivalves by the dozen alone.
Otto's German Bistro specializes in farm-to-table German cuisine, with fresh ingredients sourced locally. Seasonal menus are accompanied by biodynamic wines, artisan cocktails, and craft beers. There's even a cozy brunch menu for Mother's Day.
The Red Room Lounge provides a great atmosphere for consuming multiple glasses of wine and relaxing. This tasting room is helmed by Alex Andrawes, owner and operator of Personal Wine, and his team of experienced somms who maintain an impressive list of newer and some of the most rare vintage wines on the market. Oak barrels, guitars, and leather-upholstered furniture adorn the space, creating the perfectly-laid-back environment you want in a wine lounge.
Tubby's Ice House specializes in Latin and Mexican dishes, especially street-style food like empanadas, tacos, and sandwiches. However, the menu has some surprises on it as well, including loaded fries with chickpea curry, or their shrimp ceviche. The menu is accompanied by a substantial beer and wine list, giving you plenty of options for your meal. Seating is patio-only, which is situated next to a small playground for kids to enjoy while waiting.
At Perla's, you'll find some of the best seafood in Austin. Oysters are flown in from both coasts as well as the Gulf of Mexico, where they are served at the poured concrete oyster bar. The space features a large saltwater tank and open-kitchen space, where you can enjoy fresh brunch, lunch, and dinner menus consisting of a large variety of fresh seafood entrees. You can also partake in some of their delicious coastal cocktails or refreshing wines on the oak-shaded patio.
Jeffrey's offers a fine dining experience unrivaled by any other restaurant in Austin. The French-American menu centers around prime beef dishes grilled and roasted over local live oak. Consider going big and fancy with the Texas Wagyu bone-in ribeye, and make sure you top it off with a healthy dose of foie gras butter. Jeffrey's interior is as elegant as the ambience, filled with plush chairs, white tablecloths, and a fireplace.
TRIO is the kind of place that's perfect anytime. There's a full buffet for Sunday brunch, breakfast is served everyday, and there are separate menus for lunch, dinner, dessert, and even for children, who get their own specially-designed silverware, too. Of course, you can also indulge in their impressive bar selection, which features signature cocktails, draft beer, and wine by the glass.
Whip In has a lot going for it: 72 beers on tap, growlers for you to take your brews home, live music every night of the week, and Indian cuisine with a Texas flare.
Josephine House, located in the Clarksville area, is the sister location of Jeffrey's, another fine dining location in Austin. Here you'll enjoy cozy little nooks to dine in in this little cottage establishment, as well as a patio and lawn on which you are also free to lounge. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus use locally-sourced ingredients to craft their delicious dishes, and if you're around during the weekend, there's also a tasty brunch selection.
Lake Travis Wine Trader is a family-owned and operated wine shop and bar where you can spend the day tasting their large array of wines as you sample a variety of cheeses, olives, and nuts that pair well with your selection.
A locavore's haven, Lenoir serves French-inspired cuisine that unites community and fresh ingredients to cultivate a new food experience through a seasonal and prix fixe-style menu. Sample dishes from the sea like snapper ceviche with avocado puree, lime serrano and summer melons or rove the land with roasted guinea hen, kasu noodles, antelope ham broth, string beans, and sprouts. Guests can also dine at Lenoir's wine garden, which offers small plates and shareables alongside a variety of beer, cider, and wine.
The Valley's wine bar game is TOTALLY upped with this marble-bar-topped vino paradise. The spot has 75 by-the-glass options (including selections from the 1800s!!!) and food like charcuterie and braised octopus.
From Mozza alum David King, Baldoria is an Italian bar-slash-restaurant in downtown LA. The food menu is all about sharing, whether it's one of many meat and vegetarian small plates or thin-crust pizzas. The highlight of the drink menu is the changing selection of pre-bottled cocktails (sealed with nitrogen for freshness) concoted by guest bartenders, but craft beer, global wines, and spirits are also available.
This cozy Los Feliz wine bar (from dudes from Stella and Silverlake Wine) features an interior uniquely decorated w/ vintage cameras and pages ripped from an antique encyclopedia, as well as 20 rotating wine options and eight unusual draught beers.
Since opening in 2012, Bestia's become the definitive LA restaurant, offering a menu that appeals to both eat-anything foodies and eat-carefully dieters in an industrial but homey space. The Arts District restaurant serves an Italian menu with next-level pizza, pasta, and small plates, and no matter what you get, be sure to start with the beloved charcuterie board -- all the meats are cured in-house.
This downtown Italian restaurant utilizes "...a combined 1920 art deco with contemporary design" to create a unique atmosphere. Fare includes traditional Italian favorites such as pastas, steaks, seafood, and various appetizers.
Cliff's Edge is a Silver Lake mainstay with towering wood doors, a seasonal, New American menu, craft cocktails, and an eccentric -- but more importantly, reasonably priced -- wine list. While this is all well and good (and it is... really, really good), the real draw is the almost enchanting, vaguely woodsy, foliage-lined patio with lights strung among the treetops and one large, protruding tree trunk to anchor the outdoor space. Sit here, slurp oysters in red wine mignonette, sip grower Champagne, and you might just be able to tune out the traffic sounds blaring from Sunset Boulevard.
A beautiful Downtown restaurant -- from a Michelin-award winning chef and the guys who founded the Pebble Beach Food & Wine fest -- Faith and Flower serves up a menu of seasonal dishes, classic staples, and a raw bar. The aphrodisiac seafood, vintage touches, and romantic décor, including hand mirrors and candles throughout the eating area, establish this as a prime date night spot.
From former Patina chef Kevin Meehan and the ex-wine director at Providence, Drew Langley, Kali routinely racks up rave reviews from critics and foodies alike. The à la carte and chef's tasting menu are both subject to change daily, but each features carefully composed dishes sourced from organic California farms. The Larchmont District space is an intimate but spacious spot perfect for a romantic dinner or one-of-a-kind meal out.
Tucked into a small bi-level bistro in Silver Lake, L&E Oyster Bar serves a rotating list of regional oysters at the raw bar, and on the dinner and brunch menus. Also on the menu is a smaller selection of other seafood, offerings created with farm-fresh produce, and wine.
The ultra critically acclaimed and seafood-centric Providence offers various tiers of prix fixe meals, and service that's unparalleled in the city. It's the kind of place reserved for special occasions, and one ultimately worth every bit of the hefty price tag.
Republique hails from a crazy all-star team that includes the married chef duo Walter and Margarita Manzke -- who were among the most lauded in all of LA during their tenure at Downtown's Church and State -- and one of the restauranteurs behind Bestia and Sotto. Their 'tails and fare are definitely worth a weeks-in-advance res.
New space, new look: the revamped Salt's Cure 2.0 continues to make good on their promise to source all of their ingredients from California, but their new digs on Highland Ave have allowed them to take the next step from quaint farm to table cooking to brighter, more inventive fare.
This Venice Beach Italian serves up a menu of inventive shareable plates that practically begs you to order one of everything. Start with some hot and cold antipasti before carbo-loading on pasta dishes like rabbit tagliatelle and vodka rigatoni. The space has a cool industrial aesthetic with exposed brick, giant mirrors, and warehouse ceilings.
The Bazaar by José Andrés delivers a whirlwind series of culinary concepts and fantastically designed spaces, all wrapped into the SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills. A duo of wine bars are the opening act: Rojo embodies the traditional with textbook Spanish tapas (Catalan bruschetta, Iberian ham) while Blanca acts as the playful contemporary sister with avant-garde small plates like foie gras cotton candy. The creativity continues on the mixology-forward menu at Bar Centro, where classics are aggressively reimagined with liquid nitrogen and emulsifications (order a dirty martini and it will be topped with olive brine espuma). There’s more still: the bakery branch Patisserie turns its focus to elegant pastries in a fantastical tea house atmosphere, where afternoon high tea is defined by wanton bonbon consumption. Whatever you go for (not that you have to stop at one venue), expect dramatic furnishings and an adult playground experience.
Sip on tasty beer from local breweries at The Hermosillo, a former escort club and now cool spot in Highland Park. The craft beer and wine bar does some of its own brewing in-house in the form of the Highland Park Brewery, which churns out craft beers with unique flavors and some local ingredients. A great drink selection is accompanied by tasty bar snacks, like pork belly tacos and brussels sprouts cooked in bacon fat.
As their name suggests, The Raymond 1886 focuses on old-school craft, whether it comes to their dishes or their cocktails. Executive Chef Tim Guiltinan serves modern American dishes like roasted duck, Hawaiian Ahi, and braised short ribs. The bar focuses on throwback styles like fresh juices and hand-cut chunks of ice in the drinks. Feel free to go off-menu, since bartenders here like to experiment and surprise.