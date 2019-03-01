Where to Eat and Drink During This Year’s NYC Sake Week

There’s a common misunderstanding that sake -- because it’s a Japanese rice wine -- only goes with sushi and sashimi. But with countless flavors, a flexible serving temperature, and even different textures, sake is one of the most versatile alcoholic beverages available. To celebrate this beloved beverage and educate New Yorkers on the many ways it can be paired (or harmonized), JFOODO is partnering with restaurants all over the city to host Sake Week, March 1-10. Here are some must-hit spots for a great meal, expertly paired with sake.
EN JAPANESE BRASSERIE
West Village
Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese cuisine, this modern eatery has an extensive menu with dishes inspired by the classics. There’s no better time than Sake Week to stop by and try their most famous item: house-made tofu. EN makes nearly 55 gallons of its tofu by hand each week by mixing high-quality soymilk and nigari. The trick is getting the mixture to the right temperature and waiting for it to set in metal vessels. Once scooped, it’s served with a mixture of soy sauce, dashi, rice sake, and bonito flake.
ABURIYA KINNOSUKE
Midtown East
Often touted as one of Midtown East’s best-kept secrets, Aburiya Kinnosuke is an upscale Japanese restaurant with part of its menu dedicated to authentic Robata-style grilling. The technique requires a special kind of charcoal (usually Bincho) which is so hot, it glows instead of flames. The result is an unbelievably smoky flavor infused in things like chicken thighs, vegetables, and even clams.
SUSHI YOU
Midtown East
Sushi You’s basement location includes ‘80s Japanese music videos on the TV, creating a cozy atmosphere and making it the perfect place to warm up with a glass of sake. The restaurant’s omakase menu tends to go slightly more off the beaten path than other sushi spots, since the chef has been known to get creative with mackerel and bronzini alongside the usual tuna and salmon. That means more branching out in flavors, and more options for pairing with sake.
BESSOU
SoHo
You’ll have a hard time choosing between dishes and sake pairings on this menu -- one that focuses on Japanese comfort food above all else. Dishes like the pork chashuu platter and chicken karaage (Japanese fried chicken) manage to use elevated flavors while still feeling homey and comfortable. Complete the vibe by trying their Hojicha ice cream, made with toasted green tea for a smooth caramel flavor.
SUSHI SEKI
Times Square
Sushi SEKI prefers to serve sushi the way it was intended, with their Times Square location offering three semi-private tatami rooms. Sitting on mats, you can sample seaweed salad and salmon on sauteed tomato to your heart’s content. Or you could order omakase, meaning “I’ll leave it up to you” and see what the chef has to offer. If you feel inspired after your meal here, sign up for their Sake Club, which hosts events showcasing sushi and sake pairings.
AQUAGRILL
SoHo
For over 20 years, this SoHo eatery has been serving up no-frills seafood to New Yorkers -- and the city can’t get enough. Aside from its fish and shellfish offerings, the main attraction here are the oysters -- with over 25 varieties featured daily. If you didn’t know chilled sake and seafood were a perfect pair, let your tastebuds tell you during Sake Week.
IVAN RAMEN
East Village
There’s a simple reason Ivan Ramen has developed a cult following since it first opened in 2014: It is unbelievably good. Chef/owner and noodle extraordinaire Ivan Orkin’s first iteration of the restaurant was in Tokyo -- and even there it’s considered some of the best ramen around (which you’d be right to assume is no easy feat). His reinvented takes on classics, like triple-garlic mazemen, are worth waiting the extra few minutes for. This whole wheat style of ramen is so thick you’ll think you’re eating a pasta -- and that’s never a bad thing.
MORIMOTO NYC
Meatpacking District
Designed by acclaimed restaurateur Stephen Starr and Chef Masaharu Morimoto -- both James Beard winners -- Morimoto is an oasis in bustling NYC. Architect Tadao Ando created a sleek space complete with its now signature “Bottle Wall”: PET bottles hanging in a steel frame, backlit just enough that they’re subtly glowing throughout the restaurant. The menu uses the highest-quality products to marry Japanese tradition with modern technique.
TOTTO RAMEN
Multiple Locations
Locals flock to Totto’s multiple locations in Midtown for its Paitan broth, a rich and creamy chicken broth that requires hours of boiling to reach its perfect consistency. Created with chicken carcass, the broth develops flavor slowly, extracting everything the bones and fat have to offer. Once strained, Totto adds all of your favorites: pork, scallions, onions, egg, etc. Of course, everything can be made extra spicy, so make sure to order yourself a side of sake to cool things down.
CATCH NYC
Meatpacking District
Who said seafood and sake weren’t a perfect match? Catch’s food approaches maximalism without going overboard, making big group meals feel like a true feast. For the full experience, be sure to get a seafood tower, stacked high enough with oysters, lobster, and ceviche that it’ll pair nicely with just about anything. Or you could take a look at their “Big Fish” section, which delivers exactly as promised -- try the whole branzinos, which come roasted in browned butter and pair nicely with the delicate flavors in sake.
SUSHI ANN
Midtown East
Don’t let the business lunch crowd fool you -- Sushi Ann makes incredible food any time of day. Their ikura (salmon caviar) rolls are especially popular, seasoned with broth and soy sauce, but if you’re looking to explore beyond just the sushi, check out the chawanmushi, a savory egg custard. Sushi Ann makes theirs with seafood filling and just a touch of citrus, mixing flavors to create something truly unique.
SAKAGURA
Midtown East & East Village
With two locations to satisfy your every sake desire, Sakagura has been offering hundreds -- literally hundreds -- of sake variations with their tapas-style Japanese dishes for over 20 years. There’s no better place to experience Sake Week, with over 260 types of the rice wine on their menu today. In addition to sashimi, fried dishes, and an extensive grilled menu, Sakagura offers a signature dish at each location. At Midtown East, try the Buta Kakuni, aka braised pork belly served tender and hot. The newer East Village location boasts Wagyu Ishiyaki, a hot stone-grilled cut of A5 Miyazaki beef -- the best cut there is.
BROOKLYN CHOP HOUSE
Financial District
This newly opened Asian steakhouse -- inspired by owner and music industry exec Robert Cummins’ close friendship with rapper Biggie Smalls -- has a little something for everyone, starting with an impressive display of dumplings. While the typical steamed pork variety is definitely on the menu, try something a little out of the ordinary when you stop by during Sake Week, like the bacon cheeseburger or the Reuben dumplings.
