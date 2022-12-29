Drink In the Unbridled Creativity of Québec’s Natural Wine Scene

It’s never been easy to put Québec in a box. Thanks to centuries of colonial guard-changes, the largely bilingual population is not quite French, but not wholly anglophone, either. Urban, cosmopolitan Montreal butts up against farm towns that appear plucked straight from fairy tales, while lavish Catholic churches and historic monasteries hold court beside ultra orthodox yeshivas. And, when it comes to the region’s small but mighty winemaking industry, shrugging off convention is a point of pride.

“The industry is still tiny but we’ve done leaps and bounds in regards to quantity and quality in the last two decades,” says Zaché Hall, owner of Domaine l'Espiègle, a popular winery in Dunham, Québec. “There are many new producers of very varied backgrounds, but I think what unites us most is our enthusiasm for attempting something new and risky, and potentially highly rewarding.”

New and risky is correct. Despite its motto, “je me souviens,” or “I remember,” Québec is just wild about the rapidly evolving world of natural wine.

“Just 10 years ago, except for a few rebels like us, the majority of wineries were making industrial style wines using additives [and] so-called ‘modern oenology,’” says Marc Théberge, winemaker and co-owner, Domaine Bergeville. “Now, just about every winemaker is aware of the demand for natural wines, and if they haven’t yet adapted their winemaking practices, are in the process of doing so.”

Hall agrees. “Low-intervention wines have a huge pull right now. The term can be misleading, but to me, it’s about growing grapes that don’t need heavy chemistry or high-tech equipment to make into delicious wine.”