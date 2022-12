Drink In the Unbridled Creativity of Québec’s Natural Wine Scene

Six Québec natural winemakers to try

Hatley, Québec

Marc Théberge and his team at Bergeville have been perfecting their lineup of certified organic and biodynamic traditional method bubbly for more than a decade. “We have three lines of sparkling,” Théberge says. “The festive line aims to be your favorite aperitif. The gourmet line is a line of sparkling that we developed to accompany a meal. And, finally, the ephemeral line, where we test new things. If they become crowd-pleasers, we fold them into the other lines of product. We have also been known to make the odd ancestral method sparkling, which is commonly referred to as pét nat.”

Théberge has a special place in his heart for his un-disgorged creations, or wines that undergo secondary fermentation in the bottle and are left unfiltered, so the spent yeast, or lees, remains in the mix. “We encourage people to gently shake the bottle to put the lees in suspension before opening them,” he says. “The lees provide a texture similar to drinking a beer and provide some roundness without masking the fruit-forward style. These wines are meant to be drunk while they are young and vivacious.”

Dunham, Québec

After honing his skills in Niagara and the south of France, Zaché Hall and crew kicked off their operation in 2018 by planting about six acres of vines in a patch of glacial sediment near Dunham. These days, l'Espiègle’s fleet spans many varieties and styles of predominantly still wines.

“We have Gamaret, which is a cross of Gamay from Switzerland. I blend it with Gamay, it's very quaffable,” says Hall. “We also make a still blanc de noir of Meunier, which is impressively umami. I like it a lot, but as much as I hate to admit it, our Chardonnay is likely our most intellectual wine.”

Frelighsburg, Québec

Setting up shop atop a steep hillside, highly intuitive winemakers Justine Thérrien and Julien Niquet put out a handful of unfiltered, organic head-turners that play nicely off the area’s unique topography and arrive bursting with personality. Their sparkling numbers stand out from the pack, especially the Grape Brin, a velvety, semi-carbonated red made from a blend of Gamay and Blaufränkisch that displays a remarkable sturdiness despite its diminutive 10.6% ABV.

Farnham, Québec

Spanning nearly seven-and-a-half acres of sandy soil, this biodynamic powerhouse from Véronique Hupin and Michael Marler has been leading Quebec’s natural charge since 2005. The landscape and microclimate is ideal for growing Chardonnay, as evidenced by the property’s thriving 30-year-old vines, but the winery’s Pinot Gris, Seyval, Pinot Noir, and Zweigelt also hold their own. Les Pervenches is beloved for its skin-contact selections, including standout orange wines and a blush-red Chardonnay that macerates for eight months in terracotta jars.

Magog, Québec

Husband-and-wife team Frédéric Simon and Catherine Belanger have backed this splashy natural winery since 2011, converting 18 different grape varieties into what is widely recognized as some of the continent's hippest natural wines.

Thankfully, the juice lives up to the hype. The lineup spans rich, skin-contact bottles; layered reds exploding with Marquette, Frontenac Noir, and Petite Pearl; soft rosés; and even a playful, apple-infused porch-pounder packaged in hand-labeled cans. Nothing’s off limits here as long as it stimulates the mind and pleases the senses.

Saint-Armand, Québec

Pigeon Hill co-owners Manon Rousseau and Kevin Shufelt have been channeling their passion for environmentalism into every bottle that streams out of their modest Saint-Armand vineyard since 2008. They champion lesser-known hybrid grapes like Marquette, which they introduced to the region themselves, alongside cold-weather fixtures like Frontenac. Don’t miss Le Mouton, an oak-aged, single-varietal red that ably showcases Marquette’s peppery abundance, and gets its name from the vineyard’s resident sheep that freely roam about the vines.



