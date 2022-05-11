Watergate Hotel Launches New Drink Menu Dedicated to Whistleblowers

Checking into The Watergate Hotel in Washington DC, it’s impossible to forget where you are. The historic hotel on the banks of the Potomac River reminds you of its significance at every turn: an exterior sign mimics a typewriter, former President Richard Nixon is featured on the voicemail, and key cards cheekily proclaim “no need to break in.”

The hotel, of course, is the site of the June 17, 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters that led to an explosive exposé in The Washington Post and Nixon’s eventual resignation. Ahead of the infamous bulgary’s 50th anniversary (and timed with new Starz series Gaslit), the Watergate Hotel’s Next Whisky Bar is featuring a special cocktail menu dedicated to whistleblowers, freedom of speech, and the power of the press.

“The whole team embraces the history of The Watergate,” says the hotel’s lead bartender Kal Lemma. “Instead of shying away from it, why not educate people about what it’s like to have this history in your own backyard?”

Lemma says that, whether guests decide to stay in the aptly named Scandal Room or not, the entire hotel complex exudes historical significance—including the view of that very same DNC office from its Kingbird restaurant.