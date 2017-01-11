Slushies Are the World's Greatest Accident

If I could consume all my liquids in slushie form, dear Lord, I so would. Unfortunately, my doctor advised me that I'm only three brain-freezes away from it sticking forever... plus, a blue tongue on a 27-year-old is not very appealing.

Regardless, my love for slushies, ICEEs, Slush Puppies, and Slurpees stays true (a slushie by any other name still tastes just as sweet). I've long assumed the slush of the gods was developed in a lab by world-class scientists trying to determine the closest thing to Zeus' nectar of the gods.

In actuality, it was a big ol' fuck-up that led to the world's greatest frozen treat. Thanks to a broken soda machine and a enterprising businessman, we now have slushies in our lives. And therefore our lives have improved tenfold. Haven't you ever wondered why people in the 1930s were so sad? To find out how slushies were created, we need to dial it back to the 1950s and a busted-ass Dairy Queen...